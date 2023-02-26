ADVERTISEMENT
Government to issue cooking gas cylinder to every home - Ruto announces

Charles Ouma

We will make sure that every home will have a gas cylinder issued by the government to ensure that we stop using firewood as a source of energy - President William Ruto

President William Ruto addressing the congregation at Muungano grounds, Mpeketoni, Lamu County where he attended a Church service on Sunday, February 26, 2023
President William Ruto has announced an ambitious plan in which his government will issue every Kenyan household with a cooking gas cylinder.

The plan is part of his administration’s strategy to ensure that the country adopts clean energy and moves away from charcoal and firewood.

The head of state who was speaking at a thanksgiving service in Lamu on Sunday, February 26, explained that the plan will be executed in the next three years.

“In the next three years, we will make sure that every home will have a gas cylinder issued by the government to ensure that we stop using firewood as a source of energy.

“I have already ordered that in the next budget, we will remove all the taxation on gas, to reduce the cost of gas to make it affordable for every household,” Ruto said.

He added that his government will make sure that cooking gas prices go down by reducing taxation.

President William Ruto in the company of his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other leaders at Mpeketoni, Lamu County where they attended a Church service on Sunday, February 26, 2023
According to the president, strategic partners have already been engaged with the government issuing Ksh 25 billion to a contractor to commence the manufacturing of gas in line with the plan to transition to clean energy.

"We want to prevent all those health issues that are a result of smoke that come because of using wood as fuel. We want our women to use clean energy to cook," he added.

Earlier this week, the president directed the National Treasury to eliminate all taxes on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to make cooking gas more affordable to Kenyans.

