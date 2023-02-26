Government to issue cooking gas cylinder to every home - Ruto announces

The plan is part of his administration’s strategy to ensure that the country adopts clean energy and moves away from charcoal and firewood.

The head of state who was speaking at a thanksgiving service in Lamu on Sunday, February 26, explained that the plan will be executed in the next three years.

“In the next three years, we will make sure that every home will have a gas cylinder issued by the government to ensure that we stop using firewood as a source of energy.

“I have already ordered that in the next budget, we will remove all the taxation on gas, to reduce the cost of gas to make it affordable for every household,” Ruto said.

He added that his government will make sure that cooking gas prices go down by reducing taxation.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the president, strategic partners have already been engaged with the government issuing Ksh 25 billion to a contractor to commence the manufacturing of gas in line with the plan to transition to clean energy.

"We want to prevent all those health issues that are a result of smoke that come because of using wood as fuel. We want our women to use clean energy to cook," he added.