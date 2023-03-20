ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Nassir speaks after Mombasa residents snubbed Raila's call for protests

Denis Mwangi

Mombasa Governor issues a statement regarding Azimio la Umoja protests

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir in his office
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir in his office

In a statement on Monday evening, March 20 , Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has condemned what he termed as violent suppression of freedoms and the violation of the Bill of Rights as Azimio la Umoja supporters held protests in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

He expressed his disappointment at the reported acts of violence against protestors, including Azimio La Umoja principals Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Steven Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, and others.

Governor Nassir also registered concern over the arrest of several leaders during the peaceful protests, including Senate Minority leader Stewart Mwadzayo and his National Assembly counterpart Opiyo Wandayi as well as Amina Mnyazi (MP, Malindi), and Ken Chonga (MP, Kilifi South).

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya
He condemned the interference by anti-riot police officr in the demonstrations and called upon them to enforce their mandate to serve and protect all Kenyans, including those who wish to air diverse views without undue intimidation and use of force.

He further called for the immediate release of the leaders and other Kenyans who were arrested during the peaceful protests and for the Kenyan Kwanza Administration to respect the rights of Kenyans to express their displeasure and frustration on the state of the economy.

Governor Nassir emphasized that the rule of law must be upheld, and every citizen, regardless of their stature, must be protected by the security agencies as they exercise their rights.

He urged the authorities not to mistake the absence of conflict for peace, as the use of teargas and water cannons to disperse a peaceful assembly of people can be seen as an act of aggression against citizens.

This comes as Mombasa residents largely kept off from participating in the protests, which Raila has called for. Other counties which participated in the protests included Kisumu, Migori and Nakuru.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that the country lost Sh2 billion due to the demonstrations by Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters in Nairobi.

DP Gachagua was speaking during an event to flag off relief food in Mombasa, where he criticised the opposition over the chaos that erupted in parts of Nairobi as protestors clashed with anti-riot police officers.

The deputy president said that the majority of Kenyans went about their daily activities without interruption.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during an interview with radio stations on March 17, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during an interview with radio stations on March 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Quite a number of business people in the central business district in Nairobi did not open their shops and businesses, due to fear of looting and destruction of property, having considered what happened in Kisumu, where Azimio people looted tense chairs and food and as Azimio people are threatening business people not to open.

As a result, this morning because of the lack of business in the CBD. The country has lost almost Sh2 billion in terms of business. And this is money that I should have been circulating in the economy,” he said.

The deputy president has also asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call of the protests.

