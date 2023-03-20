ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said that the country has lost Sh2 billion due to the ongoing demonstrations by Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters in Nairobi.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during a past ceremony in Tharaka Nith County on March 12, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during a past ceremony in Tharaka Nith County on March 12, 2023

DP Gachagua was speaking during an event to flag off relief food in Mombasa, where he criticised the opposition over the chaos that erupted in parts of Nairobi as protestors clashed with anti-riot police officers.

The deputy president said that the majority of Kenyans went about their daily activities without interruption.

Quite a number of business people in the central business district in Nairobi did not open their shops and businesses, due to fear of looting and destruction of property, having considered what happened in Kisumu, where Azimio people looted tense chairs and food and as Azimio people are threatening business people not to open.

As a result, this morning because of the lack of business in the CBD. The country has lost almost Sh2 billion in terms of business. And this is money that I should have been circulating in the economy,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president has also asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call of the protest.

This comes as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said that the opposition would conduct the protests on a weekly basis.

We will not relent because of teargas, we will fight back. What we are planning is better imagined than experienced. We will be holding demos on a weekly basis,” he stated.

Speaking during a media briefing at Parliament Buildings, Azimio la Umoja leaders criticised the police service’s response to the planned demos.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna (In blue T-Shirt) and other demonstrators in Nairobi.
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna (In blue T-Shirt) and other demonstrators in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

They accused the anti-riot officers of using excessive force on their supporters and condemned the arrest of National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi and his Senate counterpart Stewart Madzayo.

The opposition demanded their unconditional release within two hours.

The group stressed that they are fighting for all Kenyans and called for the government to address issues such as corruption, electoral reforms, and economic development.

