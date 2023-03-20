Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

The deputy president said that the majority of Kenyans went about their daily activities without interruption.

“Quite a number of business people in the central business district in Nairobi did not open their shops and businesses, due to fear of looting and destruction of property, having considered what happened in Kisumu, where Azimio people looted tense chairs and food and as Azimio people are threatening business people not to open.

“As a result, this morning because of the lack of business in the CBD. The country has lost almost Sh2 billion in terms of business. And this is money that I should have been circulating in the economy,” he said.

The deputy president has also asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call of the protest.

This comes as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said that the opposition would conduct the protests on a weekly basis.

“We will not relent because of teargas, we will fight back. What we are planning is better imagined than experienced. We will be holding demos on a weekly basis,” he stated.

Speaking during a media briefing at Parliament Buildings, Azimio la Umoja leaders criticised the police service’s response to the planned demos.

They accused the anti-riot officers of using excessive force on their supporters and condemned the arrest of National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi and his Senate counterpart Stewart Madzayo.

The opposition demanded their unconditional release within two hours.