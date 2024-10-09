The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't issues emergency hotline to help evacuate Kenyans in Lebanon amid tensions

Amos Robi

Of the estimated 26,000 Kenyans living in Lebanon, only 1,500 have so far registered for evacuation with the Kenyan Embassy based in Kuwait.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate
  • The Kenyan government has allocated Sh100 million for the evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon due to rising tensions in the Middle East
  • A coordinating committee has been established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to oversee the evacuation process
  • Out of 26,000 Kenyans in Lebanon, only 1,500 have registered for evacuation with the Kenyan Embassy in Kuwait

The Kenyan government has set aside Sh100 million to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens stranded in Lebanon, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

The announcement was made by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Senate session on Wednesday, where he confirmed that the Ministry has already established a coordinating committee to oversee the evacuation process.

"The government of Kenya has set aside Sh100 Million, and there is a committee in the foreign affairs Ministry that is working with the Security and other agencies to see how this Sh100 Million can be utilised to assist in the evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon," Mudavadi stated.

Of the estimated 26,000 Kenyans living in Lebanon, only 1,500 have so far registered for evacuation with the Kenyan Embassy based in Kuwait.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate

READ: We don't want war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel preaches caution

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been urging Kenyans residing in Lebanon to register for assistance through the embassy, especially those in distress due to the escalating crisis.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been sending out messages so that those who are in distress can register for evacuation even before the war escalated.

"This was ongoing, and we had received almost 1,500 who registered with the embassy indicating that they are in distress," Mudavadi added.

In an effort to protect Kenyan nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has reiterated its appeal for Kenyans in Lebanon to register for evacuation.

Additionally, Kenyans living in tension-prone areas are urged to move to designated safe zones, if possible, to ensure their safety.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the senate
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the senate

READ: Israel's war with Hamas shows why even 50 years of upgrades can't make tanks invulnerable

The Ministry has also provided emergency hotline numbers for families seeking information about their loved ones.

Kenyans with relatives in Lebanon are encouraged to contact +254114757002 for coordination of the evacuation process.

The Kenyan government initiated an urgent evacuation plan on 6th August 2024, directing all citizens wishing to be evacuated to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by 12th October 2024.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi

READ: Nanny Rosie explains why she can't bring former Lebanese boss to Kenya

"The deadline for registration is 12th October 2024. Any Kenyan who wishes to be evacuated must ensure that their registration is completed before this date.

"We continue to prioritise the safety of all Kenyan nationals currently residing in Lebanon amidst the escalating situation," the Ministry stated in a public communication.

