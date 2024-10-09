Gov't issues emergency hotline to help evacuate Kenyans in Lebanon amid tensions

The Kenyan government has set aside Sh100 million to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens stranded in Lebanon, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

The announcement was made by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Senate session on Wednesday, where he confirmed that the Ministry has already established a coordinating committee to oversee the evacuation process.

"The government of Kenya has set aside Sh100 Million, and there is a committee in the foreign affairs Ministry that is working with the Security and other agencies to see how this Sh100 Million can be utilised to assist in the evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon," Mudavadi stated.

Limited registration of Kenyans for evacuation

Of the estimated 26,000 Kenyans living in Lebanon, only 1,500 have so far registered for evacuation with the Kenyan Embassy based in Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been urging Kenyans residing in Lebanon to register for assistance through the embassy, especially those in distress due to the escalating crisis.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been sending out messages so that those who are in distress can register for evacuation even before the war escalated.

"This was ongoing, and we had received almost 1,500 who registered with the embassy indicating that they are in distress," Mudavadi added.

Urgent call for registration and safe movement

In an effort to protect Kenyan nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has reiterated its appeal for Kenyans in Lebanon to register for evacuation.

Additionally, Kenyans living in tension-prone areas are urged to move to designated safe zones, if possible, to ensure their safety.

The Ministry has also provided emergency hotline numbers for families seeking information about their loved ones.

Kenyans with relatives in Lebanon are encouraged to contact +254114757002 for coordination of the evacuation process.

October 12 deadline for evacuation registration

The Kenyan government initiated an urgent evacuation plan on 6th August 2024, directing all citizens wishing to be evacuated to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by 12th October 2024.

"The deadline for registration is 12th October 2024. Any Kenyan who wishes to be evacuated must ensure that their registration is completed before this date.