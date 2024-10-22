The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't issues urgent notice to residents near collapsed Kahawa West building

Amos Robi

Several buildings in the area have been marked for demolition, with officials citing potential structural failures.

Buildings near the collapsed 7-storey building in Kahawa West
Buildings near the collapsed 7-storey building in Kahawa West
  • Affected residents appeal for government assistance in relocating due to financial constraints
  • Investigations ongoing to determine cause of collapse, including possible negligence or non-compliance with building codes
  • Renewed calls for more rigorous safety inspections in areas with buildings constructed on unstable land

The government has issued an urgent evacuation notice to residents living near the site of the collapsed seven-storey building in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

The building, which collapsed on Sunday, has prompted concern over the safety of nearby structures, leading to a swift response from county officials.

Nairobi County inspection officers ordered the evacuation of residents living in close proximity to the collapse site.

This decision comes amid growing concerns about the structural integrity of buildings erected on land previously used as quarries which are prone to instability, heightening the risk of building collapses.

Several people feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West
Several people feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West Several people feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Several feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West [Video]

Several buildings in the area have been marked for demolition, with officials citing potential structural failures.

However, some affected residents have appealed to the government for assistance in relocating.

The residents, many of whom face financial constraints, are struggling to comply with the evacuation orders without external support.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been gathering evidence to determine the cause of the collapse.

Among the materials collected are slabs, building blocks, and steel bars, which are expected to undergo further analysis.

Governor Johnson Sakaja confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover any negligence or non-compliance with building codes.

Several people feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West
Several people feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West Several people feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that this incident highlights the need for stricter enforcement of construction regulations in Nairobi.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in a statement said Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri visited the scene on Monday to oversee ongoing recovery efforts.

In his statement, he confirmed that all construction workers who were present on the ground floor of the building when it collapsed have been accounted for.

" All the fundis who were working on the ground floor of the eight-storey collapsed building have been accounted for. A lady and a child have also been accounted for," confirmed Governor Sakaja.

Governor Johnson Sakaja
Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja also revealed that nearby buildings have shown signs of structural failure, prompting their evacuation as a precautionary measure.

He reassured the public that recovery operations were still underway, adding that further progress will be provided as recovery efforts progress.

This latest incident has renewed calls for more rigorous safety inspections, particularly in areas where buildings are constructed on unstable land.

