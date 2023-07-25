The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

Lynet Okumu

The public Service Commission is seeking 8,000 Kenyans for ministry jobs

Public Service Commission (PSC).
Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has made a significant announcement, offering 8,000 internship positions within Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies through the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP).

This initiative aims to provide recent graduates with invaluable opportunities to gain practical experience and contribute to various sectors of the public service.

To be eligible for these internship positions, aspiring candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university in any discipline.

A youth advocating for unemployed youth in Kenya
A youth advocating for unemployed youth in Kenya #YouthMtaani: Juliah Awuor advocating for a generation of unemployed youth in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, applicants should have graduated no earlier than 2017 and demonstrate proficiency in computer skills, an essential aspect of today's technological landscape.

The interns selected for these positions will embark on a rewarding journey with diverse roles and responsibilities.

They will engage in a wide range of tasks and projects within their assigned departments, actively contributing to the functioning and development of the public service.

Apart from the primary duties, participants will be encouraged to embrace additional responsibilities thoughtfully designed to foster their growth and development.

The interns will be provided with a stipend during their tenure, an acknowledgment of their contributions and dedication.

The rate of the stipend will be determined by the government, aiming to support the interns financially during this crucial phase of their careers.

Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters.
Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters. Civil servants to work on 3-year contracts beginning July - full details on new changes Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters. Civil servants to work on 3-year contracts beginning July - full details on new changes Pulse Live Kenya

Upon successfully completing the 12-month internship program, each intern will be awarded a certificate, a testament to their hard work and commitment throughout the duration.

This recognition will add value to their professional portfolio, enhancing their prospects in the job market.

The application process for these highly sought-after internship positions is now open. Eligible and interested candidates can apply via the Public Service Commission portal available on their official website.

Applicants should submit their applications before the application deadline, which has been set for August 14, 2023.

Lynet Okumu

