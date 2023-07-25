Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

This initiative aims to provide recent graduates with invaluable opportunities to gain practical experience and contribute to various sectors of the public service.

Eligibility criteria & requirements

To be eligible for these internship positions, aspiring candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university in any discipline.

Additionally, applicants should have graduated no earlier than 2017 and demonstrate proficiency in computer skills, an essential aspect of today's technological landscape.

Diverse roles & responsibilities

The interns selected for these positions will embark on a rewarding journey with diverse roles and responsibilities.

They will engage in a wide range of tasks and projects within their assigned departments, actively contributing to the functioning and development of the public service.

Apart from the primary duties, participants will be encouraged to embrace additional responsibilities thoughtfully designed to foster their growth and development.

Stipend & recognition

The interns will be provided with a stipend during their tenure, an acknowledgment of their contributions and dedication.

The rate of the stipend will be determined by the government, aiming to support the interns financially during this crucial phase of their careers.

Upon successfully completing the 12-month internship program, each intern will be awarded a certificate, a testament to their hard work and commitment throughout the duration.

This recognition will add value to their professional portfolio, enhancing their prospects in the job market.

Application process

The application process for these highly sought-after internship positions is now open. Eligible and interested candidates can apply via the Public Service Commission portal available on their official website.