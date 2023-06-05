The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
GSU officers raid 50 families in Bomet

Denis Mwangi



GSU officers during a past raid
GSU officers during a past raid

Over 50 families were compelled to evacuate their homes in Chepchabas, Komoin in Bomet County as a result of a recent incident involving GSU officers.

The affected residents claim that they were targeted by the officers in the early hours of Sunday, June 4,

The operation was conducted to locate individuals suspected of vandalizing tea-plucking machines on a local tea farm.

This unfortunate incident has left the community in distress, seeking answers and justice.

The aftermath of the GSU operation in Chepchabas painted a grim picture of destruction. Houses have been left in disarray, with belongings scattered and lives disrupted.

File image of GSU officers on patrol
File image of GSU officers on patrol Pulse Live Kenya

"I was asleep when I was woken up by shattering of my window. They ordered me to open the door or they would break in. I asked who they were but they ordered me to open. I decided to open because I could hear a lot of commotion in the neighbouring houses," said on of the residents.

Distraught residents expressed their deep concerns about the safety of their community, as they were forcibly removed from their homes.

Many found themselves seeking refuge in temporary shelters, uncertain of when they can return to their everyday lives.

The conflict between unemployed youth and tea plantation owners has escalated in the South Rift region for the past few weeks.

Mechanized tea plucking has rendered hundreds of workers jobless, leading to frustration and anger among the unemployed.

This tense situation reached a breaking point when a group of rowdy youth targeted and damaged tea-plucking machines on one of the farms.

The residents of Chepchabas argued that the remarks made by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki were misinterpreted by the officers.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

They said the sentiments were taken out of context, causing unnecessary violence and distress in their community. The residents believe a more measured approach is required to address the underlying issues.

As news of the forced evacuations spread, local leaders stepped forward to advocate for an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict.

They recognized the importance of finding common ground between the unemployed youth and the tea plantation owners.

The plight of the affected families has garnered attention and support from various organizations and individuals. Human rights activists condemned the excessive use of force by the GSU officers and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

GSU officers raid 50 families in Bomet

ADVERTISEMENT

