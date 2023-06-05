The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kindiki shares next steps as Ruto task force on Shakahola begins work

Amos Robi

The third phase of the exhumation of bodies at Shakahola forest is set to commence on Monday, June 5

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has called upon Kenyans to participate actively in the upcoming task force sessions established by President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

In response to the devastating Shakahola massacre, which has seen 242 people lose their lives, the task force aims to formulate regulations for church registration, combat religious extremism, and prevent future tragedies.

Kindiki emphasized the urgency of the task force's work during a church service in Kirinyaga where he urged citizens to actively participate in offering their insights.

"From tomorrow, the task force established by the President to talk to the church and all stakeholders to come up with regulations on registration of churches will begin its sittings. I urge you all to turn up and give your views," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

Reflecting on the immense loss of lives at Shakahola, the Interior CS expressed his determination to prevent any recurrence.

"We have lost so many lives in Shakahola to radicalization and indoctrination by a crook hiding behind scriptures. We must never again allow this to ever happen again," he proclaimed.

CS Kindiki stressed that the government would not tolerate further acts of religious extremism and was prepared to tackle the issue with the same rigour it applied to terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The government will do whatever it can to ensure that never again will the kind of tragedy that occurred at Shakahola ever happen again... There is no difference between what happened at Shakahola with terrorism," he asserted.

CS Kindiki when visited Shakahola forest where more than 100 bodies have been exhumed
CS Kindiki when visited Shakahola forest where more than 100 bodies have been exhumed CS Kindiki when visited Shakahola forest where more than 100 bodies have been exhumed Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gov't pathologist gives update on Shakahola bodies' autopsy

The responsibilities of the task force encompass identifying existing gaps, proposing legal and governance changes, and devising strategies to prevent religious extremism. Furthermore, the task force will play a crucial role in setting standards for certifying religious institutions across the country.

To ensure inclusivity, the task force will engage the public through various forums, enabling citizens to actively contribute their perspectives. This inclusive approach will help shape a comprehensive report that will guide the operation of religious institutions in Kenya, with the aim of curbing extremism and fostering peace.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rev Mutava Musyimi
Rev Mutava Musyimi Rev Mutava Musyimi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Rev Mutava Musyimi will chair the task force, whose members include Bishop Mark Kariuki, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, lawyer Charles Kanjama, Bishop Philip Kitoto, Judy Thongori, and Mary Kitegi.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old 'mama mboga'

Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old 'mama mboga'

Besigye explains his opposition to Anti-gay law; condemns attacks on family

Besigye explains his opposition to Anti-gay law; condemns attacks on family

GSU officers raid 50 families in Bomet

GSU officers raid 50 families in Bomet

Kindiki shares next steps as Ruto task force on Shakahola begins work

Kindiki shares next steps as Ruto task force on Shakahola begins work

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified

Gachagua - MPs who reject Finance Bill won't receive funds for roads

Gachagua - MPs who reject Finance Bill won't receive funds for roads

Government needs funds to function - Kalonzo's bold declaration on Finance Bill 2023

Government needs funds to function - Kalonzo's bold declaration on Finance Bill 2023

DJ Brownskin's other girlfriend living abroad surfaces as DCI gives update

DJ Brownskin's other girlfriend living abroad surfaces as DCI gives update

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercedes Benz S600

Tycoon loses multi-million Mercedes Benz S600 to auctioneers

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki

How Kibaki's moment of genius in a Nairobi bar altered Kenya's history

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing