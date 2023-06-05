Kindiki shares next steps as Ruto task force on Shakahola begins work

In response to the devastating Shakahola massacre, which has seen 242 people lose their lives, the task force aims to formulate regulations for church registration, combat religious extremism, and prevent future tragedies.

Kindiki emphasized the urgency of the task force's work during a church service in Kirinyaga where he urged citizens to actively participate in offering their insights.

"From tomorrow, the task force established by the President to talk to the church and all stakeholders to come up with regulations on registration of churches will begin its sittings. I urge you all to turn up and give your views," he stated.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4 Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on the immense loss of lives at Shakahola, the Interior CS expressed his determination to prevent any recurrence.

"We have lost so many lives in Shakahola to radicalization and indoctrination by a crook hiding behind scriptures. We must never again allow this to ever happen again," he proclaimed.

CS Kindiki stressed that the government would not tolerate further acts of religious extremism and was prepared to tackle the issue with the same rigour it applied to terrorism.

"The government will do whatever it can to ensure that never again will the kind of tragedy that occurred at Shakahola ever happen again... There is no difference between what happened at Shakahola with terrorism," he asserted.

CS Kindiki when visited Shakahola forest where more than 100 bodies have been exhumed Pulse Live Kenya

The responsibilities of the task force encompass identifying existing gaps, proposing legal and governance changes, and devising strategies to prevent religious extremism. Furthermore, the task force will play a crucial role in setting standards for certifying religious institutions across the country.

To ensure inclusivity, the task force will engage the public through various forums, enabling citizens to actively contribute their perspectives. This inclusive approach will help shape a comprehensive report that will guide the operation of religious institutions in Kenya, with the aim of curbing extremism and fostering peace.

Rev Mutava Musyimi Pulse Live Kenya