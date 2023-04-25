The sports category has moved to a new website.

US to build Sh670M state-of-the-art military centre in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

The United States and Kenya recently held their third strategic dialogue in Washington, D.C. to discuss their bilateral relationship and cooperation in key areas.

Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Department in Washington DC on April 25, 2023
One of the highlights of the dialogue was the US's commitment to building a $5 million (Sh670 million) Center for Counter-Insurgency, Terrorism, and Stability Operations.

The strategic partnership between the US and Kenya is based on mutual cooperation, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development.

The Five Pillars of the US-Kenya Strategic Partnership:

Economic Prosperity, Trade, and Investment

Both countries pledged to increase two-way trade and investment cooperation through the Kenya-US Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership.

The goal is to create at least one million new jobs per year in Kenya and reduce food insecurity over the next five years.

READ: Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

Recent milestones include successful trade talks, economic reforms announced by President William Ruto, and US-linked investments in Kenya's health, agriculture, and energy sectors.

Defence Cooperation

The US and Kenya renewed their commitment to implement defence cooperation plans, including enhancing Kenya's capabilities to counter violent extremist organizations, promoting regional security, advancing maritime surveillance, and bolstering Kenyan military institutions.

READ: 5 African countries with US military bases

The US commended Kenya's role in enhancing stability in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and pledged to increase Kenya's military aviation capabilities to support peace efforts.

Democracy, Governance, and Civilian Security

Both countries emphasized their respect for democratic principles and highlighted Kenya's recent credible and peaceful elections.

They renewed their commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, human rights, and addressing governance and fiscal transparency.

READ: 10 key deals sealed during Ruto's trip to US

The US also pledged to support police reforms and accountability in Kenya, as well as cooperation in combating wildlife exploitation and cyber threats.

Multilateral and Regional Issues

The US and Kenya pledged to work together to address instability in the Horn of Africa and respond to humanitarian needs, including food insecurity and forced displacement.

The US reaffirmed its support for Kenya's contributions to regional security and peace initiatives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and commended Kenya's role as a host of refugees.

Both countries committed to supporting economic development, investment in refugee-hosting communities, and promoting durable solutions.

Health Co-operation

The US and Kenya acknowledged their ongoing health partnership in combatting communicable and non-communicable diseases, strengthening health systems, and managing HIV. They pledged to continue their collaborations in these areas.

