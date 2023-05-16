The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Amos Robi

Before his appointment as the DPP, Noordin Haji served as the Deputy Director Counter Organised Crime Unit of the National Intelligence Service

DPP Noordin Haji
DPP Noordin Haji

President William Ruto has nominated the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Noordin Haji to be the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Recommended articles

In a statement by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Haji who served as the Deputy Director Counter Organised Crime Unit will be returning to the intelligence unit after six years.

"His Excellency the President has, in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the National Intelligence Service Act, nominated Mr Noordin Haji, CBS, for appointment as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS)," read the notice.

The DPP holds Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and Master of Laws (LL.M) degrees from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a second Masters Degree in National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from the Australian National University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haji was appointed the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2018 succedding Keriako Tobiko.

If approved by the National Assembly, Haji will be succeeding Major General Kameru who has steered the spy agency since 2014.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu fired as Ruto takes action at KEMSA

Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu fired as Ruto takes action at KEMSA

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Ruto defends appointing Gen Ogolla as KDF boss despite Bomas drama

Ruto defends appointing Gen Ogolla as KDF boss despite Bomas drama

EPRA announces increase in petrol, diesel & kerosene prices

EPRA announces increase in petrol, diesel & kerosene prices

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo