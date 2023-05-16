Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

In a statement by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Haji who served as the Deputy Director Counter Organised Crime Unit will be returning to the intelligence unit after six years.

"His Excellency the President has, in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the National Intelligence Service Act, nominated Mr Noordin Haji, CBS, for appointment as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS)," read the notice.

The DPP holds Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and Master of Laws (LL.M) degrees from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a second Masters Degree in National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from the Australian National University.

Haji was appointed the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2018 succedding Keriako Tobiko.