Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

The media giant’s Editor-in-Chief, Ochieng Rapuro explained that the changes are part of a broader plan to bounce back to profitability and position Standard Media Group at a better place to achieve both medium to long-term goals.

In the changes rolled out on Friday, Lillian Odera who previously served as program editor in TV Output, was moved to the SuperDesk where she will take up the role of Continuity Editor.

Hassan Jumaa who was the Program Editor of TV Output, will now be at the Sports Desk, serving as Sports Editor.

Samuel Njogu who was previously at the QAE Economy Desk will be the Deputy Editor at the Sports Desk.

Sarah Okuoro who previously served as Deputy Editor, Digital Output, was promoted to Acting Editor.

Senior Reporter of Radar Desk, Betty Njau was also promoted to serve as Deputy Editor and Acting Editor of Radar Desk.

The changes also saw Christine Koech who was formerly the Deputy Editor at the Gender Desk transferred to Science and Health Desk in the same role.

William Bulemi was transferred from the QEA National Desk to Digital Output in the same capacity.

Gathenya Njaramba who was at QAE Politics was moved to Print Output in the same capacity.

Beldeen Waliaula, the Reporter at City Desk was moved to the Science and Health Desk in the same position.

Mercy Kahenda, the Standard Media Group’s Health Reporter at the Eldoret Bureau, was moved to Headquarters in the same position.

