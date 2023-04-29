The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Charles Ouma

The reshuffle comes days after a similar move at Nation Media Group

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi
Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

The Standard Media Group has effected several changes within its editorial team with nearly 10 senior journalists affected by the changes announced on Friday, April 28.

The media giant’s Editor-in-Chief, Ochieng Rapuro explained that the changes are part of a broader plan to bounce back to profitability and position Standard Media Group at a better place to achieve both medium to long-term goals.

In the changes rolled out on Friday, Lillian Odera who previously served as program editor in TV Output, was moved to the SuperDesk where she will take up the role of Continuity Editor.

Hassan Jumaa who was the Program Editor of TV Output, will now be at the Sports Desk, serving as Sports Editor.

Samuel Njogu who was previously at the QAE Economy Desk will be the Deputy Editor at the Sports Desk.

The Standard Group Media
The Standard Group Media ece-auto-gen

Sarah Okuoro who previously served as Deputy Editor, Digital Output, was promoted to Acting Editor.

READ: Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & networth

Senior Reporter of Radar Desk, Betty Njau was also promoted to serve as Deputy Editor and Acting Editor of Radar Desk.

The changes also saw Christine Koech who was formerly the Deputy Editor at the Gender Desk transferred to Science and Health Desk in the same role.

William Bulemi was transferred from the QEA National Desk to Digital Output in the same capacity.

Gathenya Njaramba who was at QAE Politics was moved to Print Output in the same capacity.

Beldeen Waliaula, the Reporter at City Desk was moved to the Science and Health Desk in the same position.

Mercy Kahenda, the Standard Media Group’s Health Reporter at the Eldoret Bureau, was moved to Headquarters in the same position.

The changes come just days after Nation Media Group reshuffled its editorial team in the face of a rapidly-evolving media landscape.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

