Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

In a statement, Momanyi expressed her gratitude to those who gave her the opportunity to work with the station, stating that she is leaving with nothing but gratitude.

Momanyi first joined KTN in 2013 as an intern, and over the years, she has climbed the ranks to become a news anchor. In 2018, she was promoted to the position of Features Editor, shortly after winning the Media Council of Kenya's Annual Journalism Excellence Award (AJEA) for Journalist of the Year.

Reflecting on her journey, Momanyi took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She stated that when she joined KTN on April 2, 2013, she had lofty ambitions of telling stories that would make a difference in people's lives.

"2nd April, 2013: Young intern joins KTN newsroom with lofty ambitions of telling stories that change people’s lives. 2nd April, 2023: Leaves with nothing but gratitude for the trust of those that have shared their stories with me & a platform to make a difference. What a decade!" Momanyi wrote.

And now, ten years later, as she leaves the station, she does so with nothing but gratitude for the trust of those who have shared their stories with her and the platform that enabled her to make a difference.

Momanyi's former colleagues took to their pages to appreciate her service and praised her work at the Standard Group-owned station.

KTN News reporter Timothy Otieno described Momanyi as an enabler who pushed her colleagues to their best.

"Wishing you nothing but God’s favour, blessings and guidance in your new journey Sharon Momanyi! Thank you for always being an enabler and not a discourager. I did some of my best journalism under your tutelage as features editor. Shine on, my sister!" Otieno wrote.

