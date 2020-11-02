Machakos Speaker Florence Muoki Mwangangi has spoken out days after it emerged that she had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus disease.

Speaker Muoki, who is also Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi's mother, has revealed that she has been experiencing new symptoms every day.

The speaker disclosed that some of her initial symptoms were general body weakness, fatigue, lack of appetite, body aches, and dizziness.

While revealing that she may have been infected by a colleague at the county assembly, Speaker Muoki also disclosed that she discovered that she had the Covid-19 infection nine days ago.

Machakos County Asssembly Speaker Florence Muoki Mwangangi

The CAS's mother confirmed that she has since gone into quarantine under the home-based care program.

She further urged Kenyans to take all the outlined pre-cautions to avoid contracting the disease.