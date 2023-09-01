The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Susan Nakhumicha sounds alarm on health risks tied to Worldcoin

Fabian Simiyu

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha raises concerns about health risks associated with Worldcoin.

In a recent development, Kenyans who had registered for Worldcoin are being advised to seek medical attention if they experience any unusual health conditions.

This directive comes as the government takes proactive measures to investigate the controversial tech firm, Worldcoin.

During a session with Members of Parliament who are looking into the operations of Worldcoin, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha shared some preliminary findings from the ongoing investigations.

READ: Unmasking Worldcoin - 4 concerns that make cryptocurrency a risky investment

According to her statements, it appears that the scanning technology employed by Worldcoin may have inadvertently exposed Kenyan citizens to potential health risks.

"As indicated, there may be Kenyans out there already experiencing different complications or changes in their bodies after undergoing the Worldcoin scan.

"We would like to urge them to report to the nearest facilities in order to undergo an in-depth examination," Nakhumicha said.

Nakhumicha emphasised a crucial point in the ongoing investigation into Worldcoin.

She highlighted that the device used for collecting data from Kenyans, which involved scanning their eyeballs, was not originally intended or certified as a medical or health device.

CS Nakhumicha, admitted that they could not ascertain the amount of infrared because the equipment did not pass through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

However, she stated that they can examine the equipment if presented with the opportunity and provide advice accordingly.

In this situation, it appears that the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) had a standard procedure for clients who wanted to use their facilities for events.

Everline Adingo initially approached KICC with a request to use their facilities for a four-day product activation event, which is a common practice for promoting products and engaging with the public.

READ: CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

The invoicing process for the facility usage fee, totaling Sh448,920, appears to have been standard practice.

It's worth noting that Adingo made a payment of Sh441,180, which included a 2 per cent withholding tax.

