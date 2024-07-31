The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

Denis Mwangi

The Multinational Security Support mission has issued an update on the health status of an officer who was injured

A Kenyan police officer stands next to a row of anti-mine armoured vehicles as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield toured the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti base near the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 22, 2024.
A Kenyan police officer stands next to a row of anti-mine armoured vehicles as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield toured the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti base near the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 22, 2024.

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has given an update on the status of a Kenyan officer who was injured on Monday during a shootout with members of a gang on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

A statement obtained by the news desk said that the MSS patrol team that was patrolling along the National Hospital-APN Sea Port road noticed a lorry that was being attacked and looted by suspected gangsters.

They noticed that the gang had shot dead the driver as they looted the truck that was loaded with bags of rice.

Kenyan police officer patrol the streers in Haiti
Kenyan police officer patrol the streers in Haiti Kenyan police officer patrol the streers in Haiti Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The patrol team immediately engaged the gangs after they started shooting at them.

One Kenyan Contingent sustained a gunshot injury on the shoulder in the process and was evacuated to Life Support Area (LSA) Hospital for management.

He sustained an injury to the Left Acromioclavicular joint in the shoulder with soft tissue injuries.

The officer is upbeat and is in stable condition awaiting further medical attention.

The gangs escaped with serious life threatening injuries disappearing in the tall buildings they were shooting from.

ADVERTISEMENT
Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital.
Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital. Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital. Pulse Live Kenya

This comes a day after gunfire interrupted an interview between Haiti PM Garry Conille and CNN journalist Larry Madowo.

The prime minister was seeking to make a point that the hospital which he had worked in early in his career was reclaimed from gang members who were using it as a base.

However, according to reports, the reclamation of several areas by the MSS is undergoing challenges related to staffing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security operational protocols dictate that when a territory is reclaimed, a base should be established and staffed to maintain security and prevent gangs from returning.

An example is Ganthier Town where gang members reportedly fled after the security forces patrolled the area, only to return after a day.

A spokesperson for the Kenyan Force Commander Godfrey Otunge told Miami Herald publication that the MSS mission has faced challenges in establishing a holding force in Ganthier town due to techincal challenges.

He explained that if the MSS mission was fully resourced they would have created a base in the town.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mpox outbreak in Kenya: Here are causes, symptoms & prevention

Mpox outbreak in Kenya: Here are causes, symptoms & prevention

Blow for Ruto as Court of Appeal declares Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

Blow for Ruto as Court of Appeal declares Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

Self-declared UDA Sec Gen sustains head injuries at party headquarters

Self-declared UDA Sec Gen sustains head injuries at party headquarters

Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

Ruto taskforce recommends educational qualifications for religious leaders [Details]

Ruto taskforce recommends educational qualifications for religious leaders [Details]

What grilling of Gachagua's senior staff could mean for his relationship with Ruto

What grilling of Gachagua's senior staff could mean for his relationship with Ruto

UDA Coup: Group announces Cleophas Malala's ouster & new Sec Gen [Video]

UDA Coup: Group announces Cleophas Malala's ouster & new Sec Gen [Video]

Ruto rewards another Raila ally with Cabinet position

Ruto rewards another Raila ally with Cabinet position

Profile of Ruto's incoming Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, OGW, EBS, SC

Profile of Ruto's incoming Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, OGW, EBS, SC

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Gituku, Linus Kaikai and Yvonne Okwara during News Gang show

Citizen TV News Gang breaks on-screen character over education of Ruto's Cabinet picks

President William Ruto speaking at Mackinnon Technical and Vocational College in Kinango

Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET-CDACC) Strategic Plan 2023-2027

Gov't to conduct due diligence probe into Adani's JKIA bid

CS nominees Julius Ogamba Migos, Eric Mugaa, Davis Chirchir and Soipan Tuiya

How to submit your views on Ruto's cabinet picks ahead of vetting