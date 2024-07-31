Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

A statement obtained by the news desk said that the MSS patrol team that was patrolling along the National Hospital-APN Sea Port road noticed a lorry that was being attacked and looted by suspected gangsters.

They noticed that the gang had shot dead the driver as they looted the truck that was loaded with bags of rice.

Kenyan police officer patrol the streers in Haiti Pulse Live Kenya

The patrol team immediately engaged the gangs after they started shooting at them.

One Kenyan Contingent sustained a gunshot injury on the shoulder in the process and was evacuated to Life Support Area (LSA) Hospital for management.

He sustained an injury to the Left Acromioclavicular joint in the shoulder with soft tissue injuries.

The officer is upbeat and is in stable condition awaiting further medical attention.

The gangs escaped with serious life threatening injuries disappearing in the tall buildings they were shooting from.

Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital. Pulse Live Kenya

This comes a day after gunfire interrupted an interview between Haiti PM Garry Conille and CNN journalist Larry Madowo.

The prime minister was seeking to make a point that the hospital which he had worked in early in his career was reclaimed from gang members who were using it as a base.

However, according to reports, the reclamation of several areas by the MSS is undergoing challenges related to staffing.

Security operational protocols dictate that when a territory is reclaimed, a base should be established and staffed to maintain security and prevent gangs from returning.

An example is Ganthier Town where gang members reportedly fled after the security forces patrolled the area, only to return after a day.

A spokesperson for the Kenyan Force Commander Godfrey Otunge told Miami Herald publication that the MSS mission has faced challenges in establishing a holding force in Ganthier town due to techincal challenges.