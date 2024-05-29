Career profile of Haiti's Prime Minister appointed ahead of Kenya Police deployment

In a significant political development, Garry Conille has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Haiti by the country's nine-member transitional council.

Conille's appointment comes at a critical juncture for the nation, which has been grappling with political instability and economic challenges.

His ascension to the role brings a mix of hope and skepticism, as the nation looks to navigate through its myriad of crises.

Background and credentials

Garry Conille is not a newcomer to the political and humanitarian landscape. Born on February 26, 1968, in Port-au-Prince, he has a distinguished background in medicine and international development.

New Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille Pulse Live Kenya

Conille is a medical doctor by training, having earned his degree from the State University of Haiti majoring in obstetrics and gynaecology.

He furthered his education with a Master’s degree in Public Health, Health Policy and Health administration between 1998 and 1999.

His international experience is noteworthy, having served in various capacities within the United Nations.

Conille was the Chief of Staff to former President Bill Clinton in his role as the UN Special Envoy to Haiti, a position that put him at the forefront of post-earthquake reconstruction efforts following the devastating 2010 earthquake.

Until his appointment, Conille served as the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and Caribbeans.

This role provided him with invaluable experience in international diplomacy, crisis management, and development coordination.

Political journey

Conille's political journey is marked by his brief stint as Prime Minister in 2011-2012 under President Michel Martelly.

New Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille Pulse Live Kenya

His tenure, however, was short-lived due to political disagreements and challenges in navigating the complex Haitian political landscape.

Despite this, his return as Prime Minister signifies a second chance to influence Haiti's future positively.

Challenges ahead

As Prime Minister, Garry Conille faces a daunting array of challenges. Haiti is still reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, an event that plunged the country into deeper political turmoil.

The nation has struggled with governance issues, with a lack of stable leadership exacerbating problems such as corruption, gang violence, and economic stagnation.

One of the immediate tasks for Conille will be to restore political stability and order. This involves not only managing the legislative and executive branches of government but also fostering dialogue and cooperation among various political factions.

New Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille Pulse Live Kenya

The establishment of a legitimate and effective government is crucial for addressing the broader issues facing the nation.

Economic recovery

Economic recovery is another critical area that Conille must address. Haiti remains one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere, with high levels of unemployment and poverty.

International relations

Navigating international relations will be crucial for Conille's administration. Haiti relies heavily on international aid and partnerships.

Rebuilding trust and securing support from international partners, including the United States and neighbouring Caribbean nations, will be vital for Conille's government. His previous roles in international organizations could aid in fostering these relationships.

His appointment also comes just days before a multinational force that will include 1,000 Kenyan police officers and others drawn from Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda and other countries lands in the country to restore order.

Haiti gangs Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto's message to the new Prime Minister of Haiti

Following his appointment, President William Ruto congratulated the new Haiti PM and expressed readiness to work with him in restoring order in the country.

"On behalf of the Republic and People of Kenya, I extend congratulations to Hon. Garry Conille on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Haiti.

"Kenya expresses its strong solidarity with Haiti, as we look forward to working with you and your government to restore Haiti to a path of sustainable development," said Ruto.

