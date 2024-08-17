Helicopter carrying DP Gachagua forced to make emergency landing in Njoro

The DP’s team revealed that the pilot opted to cut the journey short owing to "bad weather", making an emergency landing at Nduriri Primary School and cutting their journey to Kimugul Primary School Grounds in Mauche Ward short.

The DP and his entourage were heading to Njoro to attend the memorial service for Njoro MP Charity Kathambi’s husband, David Chepkwony.

Addressing the matter in a mix of humour, a jovial DP Gachagua "Since I was born, I have never set foot here," Gachagua stated.

"I was coming from Eldoret, going to Nakuru for a function. The pilot told me that the plane cannot go any further." He added, clarifying that the pilot’s decision to land the plan.

He confirmed that they landed safely and used the opportunity to see his people.

"We were able to land, and I decided to come and see my people." He added.

DP Gachagua's transportation challenges

The Deputy President’s transportation arrangements have made headlines in recent months with reports indicating that the deputy president has been facing challenges accessing military helicopters.

Recent reports indicate that he has faced multiple instances of being denied access to military helicopters for official duties.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations in Bungoma County, Gachagua was compelled to hire a commercial plane after being informed that he could not use a military helicopter due to "bad weather."

DP Rigathi Gachagua boarding a commercial flight Pulse Live Kenya

This marked the third time in a month that the deputy president encountered such difficulties​​.

