KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

In a TV interview on Wednesday, CS Duale emphasized that KDF assets are reserved strictly for eligible leaders and specific military functions.

“We now have a policy in the KDF that we're not going to carry politicians. Helicopters are meant for specific functions within the KDF.

"They are integral to the assets we use in safeguarding the country, transporting our troops, and conducting operations,” said CS Duale.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during an interview with Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

He clarified that this policy applies to all KDF assets, not just aircraft. Exceptions will only be made for senior leaders visiting operation zones.

“When I am going for an operation, I will use military assets. Even my colleague from the Ministry of Interior, when visiting insecure areas like Boni or the North Rift, or an operation zone, can use our assets or police assets,” Duale added.

Concerns over the use of military aircraft by politicians have been longstanding, particularly highlighted by the recent chopper crash that killed former Chief of Defence (CDF) General Francis Ogolla.

This incident has raised critical questions among Kenyans, such as why no standby helicopter was available during the CDF trip.

A file image of General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

General Ogolla also traveled on a single-engine Bell Huey II instead of more secure options like the Puma or double-engine helicopters typically reserved for high-profile officials.

Recently, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga commented on reports that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was denied a helicopter, suggesting it was part of a plot to mistreat the Deputy President.

"There are even stories of him being denied a helicopter, and I know there are others he is not telling us,” Governor Kahiga said during an interview on Inooro FM.

The DP was reportedly seeking a chopper to travel to Bomet for the National Planting Tree Day.

