The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

Denis Mwangi

Former KBC acting MD Samuel Maina issues apology

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina

The acting Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Samuel Maina, was sacked on Tuesday, December 19, after ICT CS Eliud Owalo said he made an unauthorized payment offer of $5 billion for settling a long-running dispute with Dubai's Channel 2.

Recommended articles

According to Maina, the figure should have been Sh5 billion as was instructed by the ministry, and not $5 billion as indicated in the letter.

Maina has apologized to the ministry, terming the error as a "grievous misrepresentation of the figure quoted” and went on to withdraw the letter with the USD figures.

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina KBC acting MD Samuel Maina Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute between KBC and Channel 2 dates back to 2009 when KBC terminated a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based businessman Ajay Sheth, owner of Channel 2 Group.

Channel 2 and Sheth argued that KBC terminated the deal without notice in 2009, costing the businessman billions in foregone profits and expenses sunk into the joint venture.

CS Owalo on Tuesday expressed dismay over the commitment made by the acting Managing Director without seeking the necessary approvals from key government entities, including the ministry itself, the National Treasury, and the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice.

The ministry described the action by Maina as a "total disregard of earlier instructions" given to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation on the matter.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo
ICT CS Eliud Owalo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the situation, CS Owalo, issued a directive outlining the following measures:

  • The appointment of Samuel Maina as acting Managing Director has been terminated with immediate effect.
  • Samuel Maina is required to proceed on suspension immediately, and the Board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is instructed to institute disciplinary action against him.
  • Paul Macharia, currently serving as the Communication Economic Expert at the National Communications Secretariat under the Ministry, has been appointed as the new Acting Managing Director.
  • This appointment is effective from December 19, 2023, for a period of six months or until the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer in accordance with section 34 of the Public Service Commission Act, No. 10 of 2017.
  • The Board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation has been directed to expedite the process of recruiting a substantive Managing Director for the corporation.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips

Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips

CS Murkomen stirs diplomatic row after comments about President Kagame

CS Murkomen stirs diplomatic row after comments about President Kagame

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]