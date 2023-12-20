How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

According to Maina, the figure should have been Sh5 billion as was instructed by the ministry, and not $5 billion as indicated in the letter.

Maina has apologized to the ministry, terming the error as a "grievous misrepresentation of the figure quoted” and went on to withdraw the letter with the USD figures.

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute between KBC and Channel 2 dates back to 2009 when KBC terminated a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based businessman Ajay Sheth, owner of Channel 2 Group.

Channel 2 and Sheth argued that KBC terminated the deal without notice in 2009, costing the businessman billions in foregone profits and expenses sunk into the joint venture.

CS Owalo on Tuesday expressed dismay over the commitment made by the acting Managing Director without seeking the necessary approvals from key government entities, including the ministry itself, the National Treasury, and the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice.

The ministry described the action by Maina as a "total disregard of earlier instructions" given to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation on the matter.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the situation, CS Owalo, issued a directive outlining the following measures: