The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

CS Owalo sacks KBC acting MD over Sh769 billion blunder

Denis Mwangi

The appointment of Samuel Maina as KBC acting Managing Director has been terminated with immediate effect.

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina

Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy has issued a directive terminating the appointment of Samuel Maina as the acting Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Recommended articles

The decision comes in the wake of a controversial commitment made by Maina to pay $5 billion (Sh769 billion) in the LCIA Arbitration No. 122233: Channel 2 Group Corporation versus Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

The Ministry expressed dismay over the commitment made by the acting Managing Director without seeking the necessary approvals from key government entities, including the Ministry itself, the National Treasury, and the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo
ICT CS Eliud Owalo ICT CS Eliud Owalo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

ICT CS Eliud Owalo described the action by Maina as a "total disregard of earlier instructions" given to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation on the matter.

In response to the situation, CS Owalo, issued a directive outlining the following measures:

  1. The appointment of Samuel Maina as acting Managing Director has been terminated with immediate effect.
  2. Samuel Maina is required to proceed on suspension immediately, and the Board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is instructed to institute disciplinary action against him.
  3. Paul Macharia, currently serving as the Communication Economic Expert at the National Communications Secretariat under the Ministry, has been appointed as the new Acting Managing Director.
  4. This appointment is effective from December 19, 2023, for a period of six months or until the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer in accordance with section 34 of the Public Service Commission Act, No. 10 of 2017.
  5. The Board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation has been directed to expedite the process of recruiting a substantive Managing Director for the corporation.
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina Pulse Live Kenya

The sudden shakeup at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation raises questions about the decision-making process and financial commitments made without due consultation with relevant government bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commitment to pay $5 billion (Sh769 billion) in the ongoing arbitration case has triggered concerns about financial implications and potential ramifications for the public broadcaster.

READ: Former KBC presenter Bonnie Musambi lands State House job

Mr. Eliud Owalo, in his directive, emphasized the need for proper governance and adherence to instructions given to government entities.

The move to appoint Mr. Paul Macharia, an experienced professional within the Ministry, is seen as an interim measure to stabilize the leadership of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation during this critical period.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Most popular Android & iOS mobile apps in Kenya in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Most popular Android & iOS mobile apps in Kenya in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

CS Owalo sacks KBC acting MD over Sh769 billion blunder

CS Owalo sacks KBC acting MD over Sh769 billion blunder

Auditor General flags purchase of shares worth Sh6.2B in two development banks

Auditor General flags purchase of shares worth Sh6.2B in two development banks

Competition Authority fines Carrefour supermarket Sh1.1 billion, here's why

Competition Authority fines Carrefour supermarket Sh1.1 billion, here's why

Mwananchi Credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Mwananchi Credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Top 10 African cities with the best quality of living

Top 10 African cities with the best quality of living

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Ukraine says Russia has it outgunned 7 to 1 when it comes to drones

Ukraine says Russia has it outgunned 7 to 1 when it comes to drones

Kenya to remove visa requirements for visitors globally, starting January

Kenya to remove visa requirements for visitors globally, starting January

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina

CS Owalo sacks KBC acting MD over Sh769 billion blunder

Mwananchi credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Mwananchi Credit honored in 2023 Pacesetters Awards

Carrefour

Competition Authority fines Carrefour supermarket Sh1.1 billion, here's why

'Undersight' short film by Paradigm Initiative

Paradigm Initiative unveils its 4th short film 'Undersight' [Trailer]