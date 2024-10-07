British Golfer found dead in Mombasa ignored security warnings

The shocking discovery was made by a cleaner who had come for her routine work and immediately called the police.

Kisauni Deputy County Commissioner Jamleck Mbuba described the circumstances of the murder as mysterious, noting that there were no signs of a struggle. Additionally, nothing appeared to be stolen, ruling out robbery as a motive.

Known as "Fishbone" among his friends, Middleton was seen as a quiet and reclusive man who had lived alone for over 15 years.

Despite this, he was an active member of the Nyali Golf & Country Club, where fellow golfers remembered him warmly.

In the days before his death, neighbors had grown concerned over suspicious people seemingly following Middleton.

They had advised him to improve his home security, but he dismissed the idea, trusting that his car alarm would be enough protection.

On the night of the murder, residents noticed something unusual—Middleton’s dogs, which typically acted as a strong deterrent against intruders, did not bark. This raised suspicions that the dogs may have been poisoned.

Local authorities are now urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Middleton led a solitary life and did not have close family ties, although he occasionally received visits from different women.

He was known for keeping to himself, rarely engaging with neighbors. Yet, his presence was appreciated at the golf club, where he remained a respected member.