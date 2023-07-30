How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

As they embarked on their journey to Canada, leaving behind their homes in Kenya, little did they know the hurdles that awaited them. But their determination and the welcoming spirit of Hamilton have paved the way for a new chapter in their lives.

A leap into the unknown

"When you come from Africa, you expect a good house and job opportunities. At first, you just don't know," Cyprian Ontita told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, his voice reflecting the uncertainty that clouded his initial days in Canada.

The transition from one continent to another can be overwhelming, as newcomers grapple with a different culture, language, and unfamiliar surroundings.

Asylum seekers and refugee claimants at empowerment squared Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC Pulse Live Kenya

Shared struggles and shared hope

Cyprian Ontita and Daniel Wanyeki, now in Canada for nearly a month, share a common experience of sleeping on the streets, devoid of shelter, and searching for hope in their new homeland.

The two would later be informed that Hamilton might offer a refuge from their struggles. Desperate for a fresh start, they placed their faith in this welcoming town.

"Someone suggested that in Hamilton there might be some space, and that's why we moved to Hamilton. Hamilton is quite a good town," said Daniel Wanyeki, his optimism evident despite the challenges he faced.

Embracing new opportunities

Equipped with a degree in tourism management and prior experience as a banker, Daniel Wanyeki now sets his sights on becoming a truck driver.

The field of trucking, with its booming industry and labor shortage, offers a promising avenue for him to rebuild his life in Canada.

Amidst the struggles, a ray of hope shines through for Cyprian Ontita and Daniel Wanyeki at the Good Shepherd shelter home.

Here, they found not only a roof over their heads but also a compassionate community that understands their plight.

Gratitude and the promise of giving back

As they navigate through the paperwork and job searches, both Cyprian and Daniel express their heartfelt gratitude to those who showed them compassion and support. "They accepted us irrespective of our backgrounds, and I can't thank them any better. I just have to give back to the community someday," Ontita reflected, hopeful for a future where he can pay it forward.

