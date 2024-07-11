How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was retained, as the rest of the Cabinet was dismissed by President Ruto on July 11.

This decision has highlighted the importance Mudavadi holds in Ruto's administration.

He was one of the key figures in the formation of the Kenya Kwanza coalition that brought together many parties including his ANC.

Apart from the Prime CS, other Kenya Kwanza principals who were appointed to Cabinet included Moses Kuria and Alfred Mutua.

However, the decision to retain CS Mudavadi has left many Kenyans questioning the rationale used by the head of state.

To fully understand Mudavadi's role, let's look at his biography.

Musalia Mudavadi's Biography: Education, career & networth

Early life & education

Prime Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi was born on September 21, 1960.

Mudavadi started his education at the Nairobi Primary School and proceeded to Jamhuri High School for his secondary school.

He enrolled in Nairobi School for his A levels and attended the University of Nairobi where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Land Economics.

Career

Mudavadi served as vice president between October 2002 and December 2002.

He also served as a deputy prime minister between April 2008 and May 2012.

Further, he has served as a Cabinet Minister for 21 years in various dockets,

including:

Prime Cabinet Secretary between September 2022 and October 2023. He was in charge of the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs from October 2023 to date.

Minister for Transport & Communication between July 2001 and December, 2002 where he facilitated liberalization of the communications sector and he established the Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK)

Minister for Information, Transport & Communication between September 1999 - June 2001 where he started the process of privatisation of Kenya Railways (KR) and modernization of the national Civil Aviation navigation facilities.

Minister for Agriculture between January 1998 and September 1999 where he streamlined and strengthened the management of the Agricultural Sector towards flourishing in a liberalized economy.

He also facilitated the enactment of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Act that created local farmer ownership of Tea Factories.

Minister for Finance between January, 1993 and December, 1997 where he oversaw sweeping programme of privatisation. Spearheaded restoration of bilateral and multilateral aid.

Minister for Supplies & Marketing between 1989 and 1993 where he abolished movement permits for grain and oversaw the expansion of grain storage facilities in order to ensure food security.

He has been in politics for the last 35 years where he has served as a Member of Parliament for Sabatia Constituency for three terms between 1989 and 2002; and 2007 and 2013.

Mudavadi was a leader of government business in Parliament between July 1998 and May 1999.

He was a presidential candidate in the 2013 general elections.

In 2008, he was the Orange Democratic Movement's Chief Negotiator and Chairman of the National Dialogue & Reconciliation, National Accord under former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan.

He has served as a member of leading political parties in Kenya including;

KANU Chairman; Kakamega Branch. ODM Deputy Party Leader & Convener, Finance & Resource Mobilization Committee Party Leader, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party.

Honours, awards and memberships

Musalia Mudavadi is a holder of the Elder of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) award. He was also awarded full membership of the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (MISK) and a research grant on Initiatives to Support the growth of MSMEs in Kenya.

He is a member of the Karen and Muthaiga Country Clubs; Nairobi Royal Club; Kakamega Sports Club and Kitale Club.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi leaves for a two-dayofficial visit to Luanda Angola on June 2nd, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Income and net worth

During his vetting in 2022, Musalia estimated his net worth to be Sh4 billion with the sources of income being rental income, dividends from shares, interests accrued and others from farming.

Authorship

The nominee has published his autobiography by the title Soaring Above the Storms of Passion.