How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

The last 20 months has seen a number of Cabinet Secretaries make significant money moves with their net worth rising significantly.
Over the last 20 months, the ten CS nominees named by President William Ruto made money moves that saw their net worth rise impressively.
Recommended articles
This came out clearly during the vetting exercise in which those nominated for various slots in the cabinet declared their net worth, revealing a sharp increase over the last 20 months since their last vetting.
Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) and Aden Duale- (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry) led the pack with their net worth growing by Sh150million and sh129million respectively in 20 months to stand at sh694million and 980million in that order.
Former CSs explain increase in their net worth in 20 months
Away from income obtained from employment in government, the former CSs have investments and assets.
A factor attributed to this sharp increase is properties and investments held by the CS nominees appreciating in value over the last 20 months since their vetting.
Defence CS nominee Soipan Tuya also had a good run that saw her net worth grow by sh87 million in 20 months rising from a modest Sh156million to Sh247 million.
Below is a summary of how nominees who served in the previous cabinet but who are now being vetted for a comeback to the cabinet had their investments grow over the last 20 months.
- Salim Mvurya (Ministry of Trade and Investments)- currently worth Sh158 million, net worth grew by Sh38 million in the last two years.
- Rebecca Miano - Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife- current worth Sh444,000,000, an increase of Sh 47 M since last vetting two years ago.
- Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports) worth Sh620 million, an increase of Sh70 million.
- Justin Muturi (Ministry of Public Service) has his net worth at Sh801million. This is an increase of Sh40million from the previous 761million when he appeared for vetting 20 months ago.
- Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) – net worth of Sh694million, an increase of Sh150 million since last vetting two years ago.
- Defence – Roselinda Soipan Tuya-worth 243 million, an increase of Sh87 million from the Sh156million she reported in October 2022 when she was being vetted for the Environment CS position.
- Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) - net worth of Sh509.8 million, an increase of Sh27.6 m since last vetting 20 months ago.
- Aden Duale- (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry)-net worth is currently Sh980 million, an increase of Sh129 million since last vetting 20 months ago for the Defense docket.
- Alice Wahome (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) - net worth of Sh327, 650, 000, This is an increase of Sh109 million from 20 months ago when she was vetted for the same docket.
- Alfred Mutua - Ministry of Labour and Social Protection-Net worth of 462 million, up from Sh420Million 20 months ago.