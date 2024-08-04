How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

This came out clearly during the vetting exercise in which those nominated for various slots in the cabinet declared their net worth, revealing a sharp increase over the last 20 months since their last vetting.

Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) and Aden Duale- (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry) led the pack with their net worth growing by Sh150million and sh129million respectively in 20 months to stand at sh694million and 980million in that order.

Former CSs explain increase in their net worth in 20 months

Away from income obtained from employment in government, the former CSs have investments and assets.

A factor attributed to this sharp increase is properties and investments held by the CS nominees appreciating in value over the last 20 months since their vetting.

Defence CS nominee Soipan Tuya also had a good run that saw her net worth grow by sh87 million in 20 months rising from a modest Sh156million to Sh247 million.

Below is a summary of how nominees who served in the previous cabinet but who are now being vetted for a comeback to the cabinet had their investments grow over the last 20 months.