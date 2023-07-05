How to apply for 20,000 TSC internship vacancies paying upto Sh20K

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has invited applications from qualified candidates to fill 20, 000 teacher internship posts.
The Teachers Service Commission is looking for 20,000 Kenyans to join the Teacher Internship Programme
According to the announcement by TSC, 18,000 of the vacancies are in junior secondary schools and 2,000 in primary Schools to support the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.
The Teacher Internship Programme is a one-year programme and targets unemployed registered teachers to be assigned to learning institutions where their teaching experience will be enhanced through mentorship, coaching and exposure to practical teaching experience.
Teacher interns attached to primary schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh15,000, while those attached to junior secondary schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.
The stipend will be paid subject to statutory deductions, where applicable.
TSC said that the deadline for the applications is July 18.
How to apply for TSC internship vacancies
All interested candidates were required to make online applications through the official website tsc.go.ke under the Careers tab or visit teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.
To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should meet the following minimum requirements:
i) Be a Kenyan citizen;
ii) Must be a holder of at least a diploma in education with a minimum mean Grade of C+ (plus) and C+ (plus) in two teaching Subjects in KCSE or its equivalent.
iii) Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission.
Teachers from TVET institutions are encouraged to apply.
Primary School Teacher interns
To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should meet the following minimum requirements:
i) Be a Kenyan citizen;
ii) Must be a holder of a PI Certificate;
iii) Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission.
Teachers with upgrade diplomas in primary teacher education (CBC) will have an added advantage.
