How to apply for 20,000 TSC internship vacancies paying upto Sh20K

According to the announcement by TSC, 18,000 of the vacancies are in junior secondary schools and 2,000 in primary Schools to support the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The Teacher Internship Programme is a one-year programme and targets unemployed registered teachers to be assigned to learning institutions where their teaching experience will be enhanced through mentorship, coaching and exposure to practical teaching experience.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher interns attached to primary schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh15,000, while those attached to junior secondary schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.

The stipend will be paid subject to statutory deductions, where applicable.

TSC said that the deadline for the applications is July 18.

How to apply for TSC internship vacancies

All interested candidates were required to make online applications through the official website tsc.go.ke under the Careers tab or visit teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

ADVERTISEMENT

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should meet the following minimum requirements:

i) Be a Kenyan citizen;

ii) Must be a holder of at least a diploma in education with a minimum mean Grade of C+ (plus) and C+ (plus) in two teaching Subjects in KCSE or its equivalent.

iii) Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission.

Teachers from TVET institutions are encouraged to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

Primary School Teacher interns

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should meet the following minimum requirements:

i) Be a Kenyan citizen;

ii) Must be a holder of a PI Certificate;

ADVERTISEMENT

iii) Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission.