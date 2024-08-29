Hussein Mohamed, Morara Kebaso clash in heated JK Live interview [Video]

However, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed called into the show to refute these claims, terming them as lies and demanding substantiation.

Morara Kebaso, whose critiques have gained traction for highlighting incomplete or abandoned projects launched during Ruto’s tenure as Deputy President under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, claimed that he was offered a state position, which he refused.

Kebaso stated, “Whatever I was offered, I refused. I believe that if I go into government, I am going there to be corrupt. There is too much demand for you to steal money and give to certain people. I’d rather stay at my furniture shop and do my business.”

In response, Mohamed described the allegations as "a figment of his imagination," insisting that no such call from President Ruto ever took place.

He criticised Jeff for allowing the statement to air without demanding proof. Mohamed reiterated that the government's position is clear on completing stalled projects and dismissed Kebaso's allegations as unsubstantiated claims.

Heated Exchange

The interview quickly escalated, with Koinange asking Mohamed to hold while Kebaso responded.

Kebaso questioned Mohamed’s authority to speak on behalf of the President’s private calls, stating, “I have the number of the president here. I’d like we to call the president and ask him because Hussein wouldn’t know.”

Mohamed, refusing to engage further in the back-and-forth, maintained that the responsibility to provide proof of the alleged call lies with Kebaso.

Kebaso, in his defense, argued that his record for truthfulness speaks for itself, citing his visits to various counties to document incomplete government projects.

He challenged Mohamed’s rebuttal by questioning the government's fulfillment of promises, including the failure to establish a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mbeere North and other promises related to church fundraising and funding for junior secondary school teachers.

State House's Position

Mohamed concluded his call by stressing the importance of truth in public discourse. “Let’s do this thing truthfully,” he urged, while appreciating the role of media and citizens in holding the government accountable.

"I'm not going to engage in this, this is ridiculous. It's very simple, I'm telling you no such thing happened let him substantiate it. Let's not do a back and forth here it's not worth it. I said Morara and team and any other Kenyan can hold the government accountable but do it truthfully.

"I'm not going to engage in a back and forth about whether the president called him. I'm telling you the president did not call him, I work for the president it's very simple let's Morara substantiate there are many ways to do that," the State House spokesperson said.

Mohamed emphasised that President Ruto is focused on completing stalled projects and fulfilling promises made to Kenyans, in line with the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto.

He maintained that Kebaso’s allegations are misleading without substantiation.

In response to the demand for proof, Kebaso agreed to provide his call records from Safaricom in a follow-up interview.