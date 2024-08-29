The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Hussein Mohamed, Morara Kebaso clash in heated JK Live interview [Video]

Denis Mwangi

In a heated interview on JK Live, hosted by Jeff Koinange, lawyer and businessman Morara Kebaso alleged that President William Ruto called & offered him a government position.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Morara Kebaso
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Morara Kebaso

Kebaso, known for his satirical impersonations of the president and criticism of the government, claimed to have received a direct phone call from Ruto.

Recommended articles

However, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed called into the show to refute these claims, terming them as lies and demanding substantiation.

Morara Kebaso, whose critiques have gained traction for highlighting incomplete or abandoned projects launched during Ruto’s tenure as Deputy President under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, claimed that he was offered a state position, which he refused.

Kebaso stated, “Whatever I was offered, I refused. I believe that if I go into government, I am going there to be corrupt. There is too much demand for you to steal money and give to certain people. I’d rather stay at my furniture shop and do my business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Mohamed described the allegations as "a figment of his imagination," insisting that no such call from President Ruto ever took place.

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

He criticised Jeff for allowing the statement to air without demanding proof. Mohamed reiterated that the government's position is clear on completing stalled projects and dismissed Kebaso's allegations as unsubstantiated claims.

Heated Exchange

The interview quickly escalated, with Koinange asking Mohamed to hold while Kebaso responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebaso questioned Mohamed’s authority to speak on behalf of the President’s private calls, stating, “I have the number of the president here. I’d like we to call the president and ask him because Hussein wouldn’t know.”

Mohamed, refusing to engage further in the back-and-forth, maintained that the responsibility to provide proof of the alleged call lies with Kebaso.

Kebaso, in his defense, argued that his record for truthfulness speaks for itself, citing his visits to various counties to document incomplete government projects.

He challenged Mohamed’s rebuttal by questioning the government's fulfillment of promises, including the failure to establish a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mbeere North and other promises related to church fundraising and funding for junior secondary school teachers.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

State House's Position

Mohamed concluded his call by stressing the importance of truth in public discourse. “Let’s do this thing truthfully,” he urged, while appreciating the role of media and citizens in holding the government accountable.

"I'm not going to engage in this, this is ridiculous. It's very simple, I'm telling you no such thing happened let him substantiate it. Let's not do a back and forth here it's not worth it. I said Morara and team and any other Kenyan can hold the government accountable but do it truthfully.

"I'm not going to engage in a back and forth about whether the president called him. I'm telling you the president did not call him, I work for the president it's very simple let's Morara substantiate there are many ways to do that," the State House spokesperson said.

Mohamed emphasised that President Ruto is focused on completing stalled projects and fulfilling promises made to Kenyans, in line with the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto.

ADVERTISEMENT

He maintained that Kebaso’s allegations are misleading without substantiation.

In response to the demand for proof, Kebaso agreed to provide his call records from Safaricom in a follow-up interview.

He hinted at returning with evidence to substantiate his claims.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KeNHA to close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 1.5 months

KeNHA to close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 1.5 months

Netizens question authenticity of Ruto’s HELB repayment document

Netizens question authenticity of Ruto’s HELB repayment document

Hussein Mohamed, Morara Kebaso clash in heated JK Live interview [Video]

Hussein Mohamed, Morara Kebaso clash in heated JK Live interview [Video]

Man posing as Deputy President's P.A. arrested for swindling investor Sh116M

Man posing as Deputy President's P.A. arrested for swindling investor Sh116M

Sakaja's plan for Dishi na County as schools re-open for term 3

Sakaja's plan for Dishi na County as schools re-open for term 3

Bed Palace gives update on store status after Thika Road fire incident

Bed Palace gives update on store status after Thika Road fire incident

Ex-Governor found guilty of 3 counts of corruption-related charges

Ex-Governor found guilty of 3 counts of corruption-related charges

How Raila's hefty salary will outshine Ruto’s if elected AUC chairperson

How Raila's hefty salary will outshine Ruto’s if elected AUC chairperson

Mysterious fire ravages Kasarani furniture store[Photos & videos]

Mysterious fire ravages Kasarani furniture store[Photos & videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gitaru Interchange

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

President William Ruto with Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in January 2023

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

Human trafficking

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City