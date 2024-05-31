The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KMTC fee structure 2024, intakes & how to change campuses [Application Process]

Amos Robi

KMTC has 72 campuses spread across the country and 93 medical courses offered in these campuses

KMTC Headquarters
KMTC Headquarters
  • Applications submitted online through the application portal on KMTC website
  • Total annual fees amount to Sh82,000 covering essential aspects of student life and education
  • Transfers or changing courses at KMTC require an official request and approval from the CEO

Recommended articles

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) offers a wide range of health and medical related courses which those interested can choose from.

KMTC has over 72 campuses located in different parts of the country allowing accommodation of more students across the country.

KMTC has two admission windows, one in March and the other in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMTC has 7 Faculties with 18 Departments offering 93 Medical Courses. The College also offers short courses.

KMTC Port Reitz Campus
KMTC Port Reitz Campus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KUCCPS considers 5 reasons for inter-university transfer [How To Apply]

All applications are submitted online through the application portal available on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prospective candidates apply for admission into courses for each academic year. Selected candidates are then placed in any of the 72 KMTC Campuses located across the country.

  1. Visit the kmtc official website
  2. Click on the admissions tab and click apply now 
  3. Go to the applications portal 
  4. There click register and register 
  5. Fill in your personal information and contact details 
  6. Add your next of kin 
  7. Enter subject scores and submit
  8. Upload documents (ID, leaving Cerificate and KCSE result slip)
  9. Select the level, course and then submit
  10. Make the payment of Sh2,022 via Mpesa and submit your application
KMTC Eldoret Campus
KMTC Eldoret Campus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meaning of snakes on KMTC, KNH & other medical logos in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the KMTC student portal
  2. Log into your account using your email address and password (the ones used when creating the account during the application process).
  3. Click the 'Admission Letter' tab.
  4. View, download, and print your KMTC admission letter.

Candidates can also apply for KMTC courses by logging into the KUCCPS portal and following the guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total annual fees amount to Sh82,000, covering various essential aspects of student life and education.

This includes a one-time registration fee of Sh2,000, an annual tuition fee of Sh30,000, and an examination fee of Sh10,000, which collectively support the core academic functions.

KMTC students in a past session
KMTC students in a past session KMTC students in a past session Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet Judith Akoth who will be graduating from KMTC, 21 years after KCSE

Additionally, a fee of Sh2,000 is charged for library and ICT services, ensuring students have access to necessary learning resources and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other significant components of the fee structure include Sh5,000 for research and development, as well as Sh1,000 for student activities.

Below is a table showing all the fees required:

KMTC FEE for a regular year
KMTC FEE for a regular year Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why TSC blocks some teachers from secondary school roles despite having degrees

ADVERTISEMENT

To change KMTC campuses you have to first report to the campus where you were admitted then write an official letter seeking for a transfer.

The procedure of requesting for a transfer is through a letter to the CEO which should either be hand delivered to the KMTC Headquarters in Nairobi, sent via courier or post.

KMTC however discourages transfers unless with valid reasons. The procedure is the same for those looking to change courses,

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

ODM MP who beat rival by only 21 votes loses seat after Supreme Court judgement

ODM MP who beat rival by only 21 votes loses seat after Supreme Court judgement

KMTC fee structure 2024, intakes & how to change campuses [Application Process]

KMTC fee structure 2024, intakes & how to change campuses [Application Process]

Suspect nicknamed 'Samido' sentenced to death

Suspect nicknamed 'Samido' sentenced to death

UDA fallout escalates, Malala alleges takeover of party platforms by State House insider

UDA fallout escalates, Malala alleges takeover of party platforms by State House insider

Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

Ruto explains why plane used for the U.S. state visit cost Sh10M & not Sh200M

Ruto explains why plane used for the U.S. state visit cost Sh10M & not Sh200M

KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

Career profile of Haiti's Prime Minister appointed ahead of Kenya Police deployment

Career profile of Haiti's Prime Minister appointed ahead of Kenya Police deployment

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

A stock photo of KDF officers during a field operation

KDF officer helps hunt down daughter's fugitive boyfriend after 2 years on the run

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir during a meeting in his office

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]