KMTC fee structure 2024, intakes & how to change campuses [Application Process]

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) offers a wide range of health and medical related courses which those interested can choose from.

KMTC has over 72 campuses located in different parts of the country allowing accommodation of more students across the country.

KMTC has two admission windows, one in March and the other in September.

KMTC has 7 Faculties with 18 Departments offering 93 Medical Courses. The College also offers short courses.

How to apply for KMTC courses online

All applications are submitted online through the application portal available on its website.

The prospective candidates apply for admission into courses for each academic year. Selected candidates are then placed in any of the 72 KMTC Campuses located across the country.

Process of applying for KMTC courses

Visit the kmtc official website Click on the admissions tab and click apply now Go to the applications portal There click register and register Fill in your personal information and contact details Add your next of kin Enter subject scores and submit Upload documents (ID, leaving Cerificate and KCSE result slip) Select the level, course and then submit Make the payment of Sh2,022 via Mpesa and submit your application

How to get your KMTC admission letter

Visit the KMTC student portal Log into your account using your email address and password (the ones used when creating the account during the application process). Click the 'Admission Letter' tab. View, download, and print your KMTC admission letter.

KMTC via applications via KUCCPS

Candidates can also apply for KMTC courses by logging into the KUCCPS portal and following the guidelines.

KMTC fee structure 2024

The total annual fees amount to Sh82,000, covering various essential aspects of student life and education.

This includes a one-time registration fee of Sh2,000, an annual tuition fee of Sh30,000, and an examination fee of Sh10,000, which collectively support the core academic functions.

KMTC students in a past session

Additionally, a fee of Sh2,000 is charged for library and ICT services, ensuring students have access to necessary learning resources and technology.

Other significant components of the fee structure include Sh5,000 for research and development, as well as Sh1,000 for student activities.

Below is a table showing all the fees required:

How to change KMTC campuses

To change KMTC campuses you have to first report to the campus where you were admitted then write an official letter seeking for a transfer.

The procedure of requesting for a transfer is through a letter to the CEO which should either be hand delivered to the KMTC Headquarters in Nairobi, sent via courier or post.