Nairobi-based lawyer Donald Kipkorir on Monday narrated his ordeal fighting the Covid-19 infection.

The lawyer intimated that he began feeling unwell on November 2, 2020.

He further shared that he did not experience the well-known Covid-19 symptoms, however, his lungs had been compromised by the time he was admitted in hospital.

"I didn’t and I don’t have the classic COVID-19 symptoms. I tested positive. I have no fever. I don’t cough. I don’t sneeze.

"By the time I tested Positive, my lungs had been compromised. The Doctors had to work to help my lungs recover, my oxygen levels increased and to have my body fight the viral attack. I have been on cocktails of medicine and oxygen since but now well to be discharged to recuperate at home," he stated.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

No insurance covers Covid-19

The lawyer warned Kenyans that treatment of the disease is not covered by insurance.

"Insurance doesn’t cover COVID-19 medical bills. And no Government anywhere can shoulder it. Responsibility therefore for containing the spread and treatment of COVID-19 is personal responsibility. To blame GoK for its spread or treatment is falsehood and hypocrisy," he stated.

Kenya's Covid-19 case load stands at 77, 372 after 968 more people tested positive on Sunday.

Fourteen patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,380 while 155 were discharged taking the total recoveries to 51,507.