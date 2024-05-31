The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has been briefed about the situation on the ground by Kenyan commanders who had travelled to Haiti

President William Ruto at the Kenya Military Academy - Lanet, Nakuru on May 31, 2024
President William Ruto at the Kenya Military Academy - Lanet, Nakuru on May 31, 2024
  • President Ruto briefed about the situation in Haiti by Kenyan commanders
  • Kenyan team provided detailed report on the readiness of the mission in Haiti
  • President Ruto expresses confidence in Kenya's capability to fulfill obligations under UNSC resolution

President William Ruto has received a comprehensive briefing from the assessment team tasked with evaluating the preparedness for the United Nations Security Council's Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti.

This crucial briefing delivered on Friday set to inform whether Kenya will move forward with the deployment, following the mandate of UNSC Resolution 2699 (2023).

The Kenyan team that was sent to Haiti on May 20, ahead of the official deployment, has provided an in-depth report on the current conditions and readiness of the mission.

President William Ruto receives a comprehensive briefing from the assessment team tasked with evaluating the preparedness for the United Nations Security Council's Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti.
President William Ruto receives a comprehensive briefing from the assessment team tasked with evaluating the preparedness for the United Nations Security Council's Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti.

Their findings are instrumental in shaping the next steps for Kenya’s involvement in this high-stakes international effort.

READ: Ruto reveals timeline for deployment of police officers to Haiti

The briefing covered several critical areas, including the logistical challenges, security conditions, and the overall preparedness.

According to President Ruto, the team’s thorough assessment has instilled confidence in the capability of Kenya to fulfill its obligations under the UNSC resolution.

"I am confident of the fulfilment of the mandate of UNSC Resolution 2699 (2023)," President Ruto stated, reflecting his assurance in the detailed insights provided by the assessment team.

The MSS to Haiti aims to support stability and security in the Caribbean nation, which has been grappling with complex challenges.

READ: 7 qualifications for Kenyan troops embarking on Haiti mission

President William Ruto receive comprehensive briefing from the assessment team tasked with evaluating the preparedness for the United Nations Security Council's Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti.
President William Ruto receive comprehensive briefing from the assessment team tasked with evaluating the preparedness for the United Nations Security Council's Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti.
Garry Conille was on May 29, appointed as the new Prime Minister of Haiti by the country's nine-member transitional council.

President Ruto congratulated Conille on his new role, expressing confidence that the country will soon be on a recovery path.

"On behalf of the Republic and People of Kenya, I extend congratulations to Hon Garry Conille, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Haiti.

"This significant step is not lost on the world and signifies the desire of our brothers and sisters in Haiti to forge forward. Kenya expresses its strong solidarity with Haiti, and we look forward to working with you and your government to restore Haiti to a path of sustainable development," Ruto stated.

Conille's appointment comes at a critical juncture for the nation, which has been grappling with political instability and economic challenges.

His ascension to the role brings a mix of hope and skepticism, as the nation looks to navigate through its myriad of crises.

Garry Conille is not a newcomer to the political and humanitarian landscape. Born on February 26, 1968, in Port-au-Prince, he has a distinguished background in medicine and international development.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

