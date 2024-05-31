Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

President William Ruto has received a comprehensive briefing from the assessment team tasked with evaluating the preparedness for the United Nations Security Council's Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti.

This crucial briefing delivered on Friday set to inform whether Kenya will move forward with the deployment, following the mandate of UNSC Resolution 2699 (2023).

The Kenyan team that was sent to Haiti on May 20, ahead of the official deployment, has provided an in-depth report on the current conditions and readiness of the mission.

Their findings are instrumental in shaping the next steps for Kenya’s involvement in this high-stakes international effort.

Key Insights from the Briefing

The briefing covered several critical areas, including the logistical challenges, security conditions, and the overall preparedness.

According to President Ruto, the team’s thorough assessment has instilled confidence in the capability of Kenya to fulfill its obligations under the UNSC resolution.

"I am confident of the fulfilment of the mandate of UNSC Resolution 2699 (2023)," President Ruto stated, reflecting his assurance in the detailed insights provided by the assessment team.

The MSS to Haiti aims to support stability and security in the Caribbean nation, which has been grappling with complex challenges.

New Haiti Prime Minister appointed ahead of UN MSS mission

Garry Conille was on May 29, appointed as the new Prime Minister of Haiti by the country's nine-member transitional council.

President Ruto congratulated Conille on his new role, expressing confidence that the country will soon be on a recovery path.

"On behalf of the Republic and People of Kenya, I extend congratulations to Hon Garry Conille, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Haiti.

"This significant step is not lost on the world and signifies the desire of our brothers and sisters in Haiti to forge forward. Kenya expresses its strong solidarity with Haiti, and we look forward to working with you and your government to restore Haiti to a path of sustainable development," Ruto stated.

Conille's appointment comes at a critical juncture for the nation, which has been grappling with political instability and economic challenges.

His ascension to the role brings a mix of hope and skepticism, as the nation looks to navigate through its myriad of crises.