I will not allow my DP to be humiliated the way I have been humiliated- Ruto

Speaking on Citizen TV, DP Ruto expressed displeasure in the manner which many Deputy Presidents are always treated, promising to bring the vice to an end if elected President.

“Very many Deputy Presidents are fought. That is unfortunate. Given an opportunity, I will not allow my DP to be humiliated the way former Deputy Presidents have been humiliated and the way I have been humiliated…I will not allow” said DP Ruto.

Ruto went on to state that it's not a must for President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse him because when they teamed up he did not give him such conditions.

“The people of Kenya will elect the next President. When I decided to support Uhuru Kenyatta, I did not give him any conditions…I did not tell him that when he finishes, he would hand over the baton to me…I knew that if I were to run, I would have to face Kenyans with an agenda…Nobody should expect to be given the Presidency by anybody…"

“There has been a narrative built because the President said- Yangu kumi ya Ruto kumi- The President is an adult, he can change his mind…I will not take offence as he owes me nothing…The President remains my friend whether he supports me or not…” DP William Ruto said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Asked on allegation of disrespecting his Boss in public he responded; “I do know the place of a Deputy President…I even asked the President, that I want information to be produced that I have done in private or in public to disrespect the President…The President told me there is no such information…”.