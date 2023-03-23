ICT CAS Itumbi speaks after losing Twitter account with 2.1M followers

Despite the hack, Itumbi plans to restore his account and assured his followers that he prevented the hackers from accessing his Instagram, email, and Facebook accounts.

He also shared his positive outlook on cryptocurrency and urged people to do their own research and invest in promising coins that are available at affordable prices.



"Hackers have taken up my twitter account. The hackers are associated with Crypto Currency. Yes I own a few bitcoin, I bought them when they were selling at 60k. Google how much one bitcoin exchanges now. Do not shy from Crypto-currency, even with the challenges that come with it.

"There are promising coins going for 9 bob, research them and buy, you never know. As for my account it shall be restored shortly, they tried my email, Instagram and FB too, but I got them before they could," Itumbi said.

Itumbi further commented that although the hackers were initially ahead, he was confident that the scoreline would change in his favor soon.



"Brutal welcome and a clear message on Cyber Security.For now, Hackers 1 - Itumbi 0.In the fullness of time that score will be something else. Asanteni," Itumbi concluded.

Public figures in Kenya who lost their accounts to hackers

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale's Twitter account was hacked on October 23, 2022 and the news of the incident was shared to the public by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM's) official Twitter page.

Moments later, Etale verified that he had lost his account to hackers for the second time, the first being in 2014.

“Dear friends, hackers have once again attacked my Twitter handle. I have lost it to unknown crooks. I am in the meantime working round the clock to see if I can recover it.



"I lost my first handle which had close to 600K followers under similar circumstances in 2014. To my followers, don’t respond to anything posted on the handle below. Thank you,” Etale said.