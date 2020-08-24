Media Personality Jalang’o is offering Sh50K to anyone who will help retrieve his hacked Twitter account (@Jalangomwenyewe) that has over 500K followers.

A cross check by Pulse Live, indicates that the Kiss 100 Presenter, last updated (tweeted) his account on June 21st, 2020 before he lost it to hackers.

In his post, the funnyman also warned Kenyans to stay vigilant of a fake account operating in his name, to an extent of conning innocent people.

Jalang'o

Hacked

“Guys please help me report this Tweeter account!! My account is verified! To date it's still hacked ! I have done everything trying to recover it! I haven't tweeted for long! This parody account is burning! Anachoma!! They have also started conning people too! Pls avoid any tweet from this account!! Swipe to see my account!! I also have 50K reward for anyone who will help me get my account back!

IAM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY TWEET FROM THIS PARODY ACCOUNT!” warned Jalang’o.

Muthengi hacked

Just the other day, Capital FM presenter Joey Muthengi also lost her Instagram account to hackers.

Hey friends, it appears my account has been compromised/hacked. Please do not agree to any seemingly lucrative deals on my behalf. I will open a new account soon. I hope you will follow me there. All the hugs. Whoever you are, you won. I hope this helps you sleep at night. Take the account, I pray it brings you Coro… I mean… happiness. I will not ever pay a bribe for that which is mine… not in this lifetime,” wrote Joey Muthengi.