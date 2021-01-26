The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have finally verified 1.14 million signatures from the 4.5 million collected for the Building Bridges Initiative referendum.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that the process was supported by 1,140,845 registered voters.

“The verification exercise confirmed that the initiative has been supported by 1,140,845 registered voters. This is therefore to notify stakeholders and the general public that the initiative has met the requisite threshold as provided in Article 257 (4) of the constitution of Kenya, 2010,” read the statement.

Chebukati added that the commission will continue verifying the remaining signatures and give a final report.

IEBC Statement

The IEBC Chairman also wrote to the 47 County Assembly Speakers informing them of the development for the counties to debate as required by the constitution.

“Pursuant to Article 257 (5) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, the Commission hereby submits a copy of the draft BBI (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020, to your County Assembly for consideration within three months from the date hereof,” read Chebukati’s letter to speakers.