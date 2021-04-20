If you cannot reconcile, leave and let live – Raila Odinga speaks out on increased cases of Gender-Based Violence

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has raised concerned over the increasing cases of gender-based violence in Kenya.
Speaking on Tuesday, Odinga condemned the violence which he said must come to an end because too many lives have been lost in the process, and more continue to be lost.
The ODM leader added that this cannot become a regular thing, and advised that if people cannot work out their differences, it is better to walk away.
Raila Odinga mentioned that it is time the country holds a conversation on the increasing GBV cases.
“It is unfortunate that after winning their partner’s heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical, and at times horrifically end up killing them. Too many lives are being lost on an almost daily basis going by media reports.
This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the normal No! If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live. We need an urgent candid discussion on #GenderBasedViolence as a Nation,” said Odinga.
