The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Charles Ouma

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja swings into action

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja
Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja who replaced Javphet Koome has taken the first decisive action in the wake of the discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga.

Recommended articles

IG Kanja on Sunday transferred all police officers stationed at Kware Police Station located near the abandoned quarry where more than 10 mutilated bodies have so far been found wrapped in sacks.

The Acting IG of police told the press on Sunday that the step is necessary to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the investigations.

"To ensure fair and unbiased investigations, I have moved the officers from Kware Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice." IG Kanja remarked.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja
Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

He assured the public that the investigations will be unbiased and expedited, promising to have the same concluded within the next 21 days.

"Our officers in collaboration with the ODPP are working tirelessly to conclude the investigations within 21 days."

"The police service and I would like to assure the public that we are committed to conducting transparent, thorough, and swift investigations," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Career profile of new acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Kenyans have reacted with shock at how scores were killed and dumped in the abandoned quarry that is located next to a police station.

Human rights organizations, witnesses and the media reported that 14 bodies tied with ropes and wrapped in polythene bags had been recovered from the scene as of Saturday evening.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations however placed the number at nine, stating that some of the bags recovered contained the carcass of a dog and garbage.

Leaders from across the political divide have condemned the killings and urged relevant authorities to expedite investigations.

They have also demanded for accountability on the side of the government.

All the bodies were reported to be at the same stage of decomposition with DCI confirming that the victims may have met their deaths in a similar manner.

The bodies were moved to City Mortuary for autopsy.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Bishop bars politicians from speaking at Ruto's event amid pressure from gen Z

Bishop bars politicians from speaking at Ruto's event amid pressure from gen Z

IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Ruto offered me a CS position this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

Ruto offered me a CS position this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

President William Ruto's Cabinet

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Ken Mijungu

Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks