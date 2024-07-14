IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

IG Kanja on Sunday transferred all police officers stationed at Kware Police Station located near the abandoned quarry where more than 10 mutilated bodies have so far been found wrapped in sacks.

The Acting IG of police told the press on Sunday that the step is necessary to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the investigations.

"To ensure fair and unbiased investigations, I have moved the officers from Kware Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice." IG Kanja remarked.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

He assured the public that the investigations will be unbiased and expedited, promising to have the same concluded within the next 21 days.

"Our officers in collaboration with the ODPP are working tirelessly to conclude the investigations within 21 days."

"The police service and I would like to assure the public that we are committed to conducting transparent, thorough, and swift investigations," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans have reacted with shock at how scores were killed and dumped in the abandoned quarry that is located next to a police station.

Confusion over number of bodies retrieved

Human rights organizations, witnesses and the media reported that 14 bodies tied with ropes and wrapped in polythene bags had been recovered from the scene as of Saturday evening.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations however placed the number at nine, stating that some of the bags recovered contained the carcass of a dog and garbage.

Leaders from across the political divide have condemned the killings and urged relevant authorities to expedite investigations.

They have also demanded for accountability on the side of the government.

All the bodies were reported to be at the same stage of decomposition with DCI confirming that the victims may have met their deaths in a similar manner.