ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police IG breaks silence on attack on Kenyatta, Odinga private property

Inspector General Koome has said officers responded swiftly and prevented further crimes

Police IG Japheth Koome explains why he recalled Uhuru Kenyatta's escort commander
Police IG Japheth Koome explains why he recalled Uhuru Kenyatta's escort commander

Police Inspector General Japhet Koome has issued a statement over the day-long protests by Azimio supporters and the invasion of Northlands and E.A Spectre.

Recommended articles

In the communique released on Tuesday, March 28, Koome said the police had received complaints of the invasion of the Northlands farm as well as the attack on E.A Spectre firm along Mombasa road linked to Raila Odinga.

Without mentioning the specific properties, the IG said that investigation have commenced and those found gulity will be brought to book.

Police officers at former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family farm
Police officers at former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family farm Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

We also received reports of invasion and destruction of a Farm in Kiambu County. Relatedly, we received reports of invasion of a private company within Embakasi area in Nairobi to which our officers responded swiftly and prevented further crimes,” Koome statement read in part.

READ: Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Speaking about the protests staged by Azimio la Umoja supporters, the Police IG regretted that two police vehicles were torched, and property of unknown value was destroyed.

The National Police Service has noted with utmost concern, and therefore strongly condemns, the violent attacks against police officers on duty, and destruction of property resulting from Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance unlawful demonstrations in Nairobi.

Yesterday, Monday March 27, 2023, property of unknown value was destroyed in Nairobi, including two police motor vehicles and 23 officers that were injured,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

IG Koome commended police officers for containing protesters during what he termed as ‘unlawful protests’.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome speaking during a past media briefing
Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome speaking during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

Our investigation into the destructions and injuries caused has begun, and those found culpable shall face the law.

We are appealing to the public to adhere to the rule of law when exercising their Constitutional rights to picket, petition or demonstrate,” IG Koome concluded.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police IG breaks silence on attack on Kenyatta, Odinga private property

Police IG breaks silence on attack on Kenyatta, Odinga private property

AU Chairperson issues statement over protests in Kenya

AU Chairperson issues statement over protests in Kenya

Kenyan mom thrilled ahead of son's appointment as Head of Gov't in European Country

Kenyan mom thrilled ahead of son's appointment as Head of Gov't in European Country

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

LIVE BLOG: Raila's convoy teargassed again

LIVE BLOG: Raila's convoy teargassed again

Citizen TV's Seth Olale among journalists attacked while covering mass action protests in Nairobi

Citizen TV's Seth Olale among journalists attacked while covering mass action protests in Nairobi

CS Kindiki outlines duties for CAS Omanga, Tunai & Mohamud Saleh

CS Kindiki outlines duties for CAS Omanga, Tunai & Mohamud Saleh

Sh204 million allocated to David Ndii's team for vehicles & other expenses

Sh204 million allocated to David Ndii's team for vehicles & other expenses

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

Dr Maxwell Okoth

RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death