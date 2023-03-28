Police IG breaks silence on attack on Kenyatta, Odinga private property

In the communique released on Tuesday, March 28, Koome said the police had received complaints of the invasion of the Northlands farm as well as the attack on E.A Spectre firm along Mombasa road linked to Raila Odinga.

Without mentioning the specific properties, the IG said that investigation have commenced and those found gulity will be brought to book.

“We also received reports of invasion and destruction of a Farm in Kiambu County. Relatedly, we received reports of invasion of a private company within Embakasi area in Nairobi to which our officers responded swiftly and prevented further crimes,” Koome statement read in part.

Speaking about the protests staged by Azimio la Umoja supporters, the Police IG regretted that two police vehicles were torched, and property of unknown value was destroyed.

“The National Police Service has noted with utmost concern, and therefore strongly condemns, the violent attacks against police officers on duty, and destruction of property resulting from Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance unlawful demonstrations in Nairobi.

“Yesterday, Monday March 27, 2023, property of unknown value was destroyed in Nairobi, including two police motor vehicles and 23 officers that were injured,” he said.

IG Koome commended police officers for containing protesters during what he termed as ‘unlawful protests’.

“Our investigation into the destructions and injuries caused has begun, and those found culpable shall face the law.