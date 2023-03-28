ADVERTISEMENT
Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Farm manager reveals extent of damage and loss witnessed at Kenyatta family's Northlands farm

A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023
A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023

A farm manager at Northlands, a farm owned by the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that over 1,400 sheep and goats were stolen after unknown people invaded the farm.

Speaking to the media on Monday, March 27, the farm manager said that the invaders also cut down trees, destroyed boreholes, vandalised the stores and took apart the irrigation system.

There were no reports of farm workers or staff injuries as the private security guards were helpless against the people who breached the property from the Eastern Bypass side.

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people
Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people Pulse Live Kenya
Some of the livestock were being sold to passers-by along the Eastern Bypass at throw away prices.

Later in the day, fire erupted in a section of the farm, as police officers kept away from the property.

The motive of the invasion is yet to be established, and authorities have not made any statements on the incident.

Journalists who were filming the incident were chased and a Nation Media Group reporter was injured in the fracas.

Former President Kenyatta was recently the target of accusations from government officials who have criticised his support for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Allies of President William Ruto have severally claimed that the retired president was fuelling Raila’s anti-government protests, albeit without offering evidence.

The former head of state has largely stayed away from confrontation with pro-government supporters.

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands
Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands Pulse Live Kenya

A week before the unprecedented invasion, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa sounded a warning to Kenyatta.

I want to ask our former president to respect other people’s property. If you cannot do that, we have so many questions to ask you starting with the land you occupy in Ruiru, Taita Taveta, and Nakuru. If you attack people’s property we will also attack your land and ensure those that do not have also get a share,” Ichung'wa said.

A number of leaders condemned the incident, with Odinga, whose firm Spectre East Africa was also attacked by unknown people, terming it an act of cowardice.

