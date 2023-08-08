The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
IG Koome: Leaders are hiring dead bodies from mortuaries to frame police officers

Denis Mwangi

Police IG Koome accuses Azimio of hiring bodies from mortuaries to frame police officers

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome in Lamu county on June 30, 2023
Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome in Lamu county on June 30, 2023

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has accused the opposition of hiring bodies from morgues to claim that the bodies were casualties of police brutality.

He was speaking at the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County where he said that the opposition was trying to create a rift between police officers and citizens by using propaganda.

We have seen in the recent past, and very unfortunate, senior members of society going to mortuaries, hiring dead bodies, calling the media to tell them that they were killed by police officers. How low can some of our leaders be?” he said.

IG Koome said that police officers have the responsibility of protecting lives, and property and ensuring the country is secure and safe.

“The propaganda out there will not discourage us,” the IG said adding that the police would not be intimidated by threats of the ICC or court proceedings.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome in Meru county on June 19, 2023
Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome in Meru county on June 19, 2023 Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome in Meru county on June 19, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“We cannot allow what is happening in our neighbouring counties happen in our own county.”

IG Koome warned the opposition against returning to the streets, saying that officers would deal with violent protestors.

He argued that Kenyans pay taxes that finance the purchase of police equipment and that officers would utilise all the resources available to them to restore normalcy and peace.

READ: IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

“I am asking your young men, don’t allow politicians to use you for their selfish gains,” he stated.

You have seen my officers who have been injured, with blood dripping from their faces. You expect me as a police officer who has been badly injured, yet armed with a gun, to call you for a handshake? I will deal with you properly. The gun is not a walking stick,” IG Koome said.

He added that those who attack police officers and police stations would be met with equal force.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome
Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome Pulse Live Kenya
He commended police officers for their actions during the protests, saying that if he had medals he would give all of them.

IG Koome concluded that Kenyans should let the planned talks between the government and the opposition proceed without engaging in violence.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

