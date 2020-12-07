President Uhuru Kenyatta has downplayed claims that he has been trying to Militarize the country through the appointment of military generals to head key departments in his government.

Speaking at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, the Head of State said he had been accused of militarizing the country, which is fake and not true in any way.

“I’ve been accused of trying to militarized the country which is fake, I am not,” he said.

President Kenyatta then defended his decision to use the men in uniform saying that he does not see a problem in using them for the social and economic development of the country.

He added that he had seen, through working with the military how efficient and disciplined they are, as he called on Civil Servants and Cabinet Secretaries to emulate their level of integrity in doing their jobs.

“The first and principal role of any military in any nation is to endure that they defend the sovereignty and territorial boundaries of a nation… but I have also said that in executing that mandate, it is also possible for our military to be part and parcel of the social economic development of a nation, of empowering people and creating prosperity for people. And I do not see those two as two issues in conflict with one another”

“Let me tell you what I have seen personality through working with the military… their efficiency, discipline and their integrity is something our own Civil service, our own ministers need to emulate,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.