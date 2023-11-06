The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Kuria proposes splitting of Kiambu County into 2 [Details]

Denis Mwangi

Inside CS Moses Kuria's proposal to divide Kiambu County into two

Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during launch of the NYS interventions for Agriculture and Food Security in Trans Nzoia County on November 2, 2023
Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during launch of the NYS interventions for Agriculture and Food Security in Trans Nzoia County on November 2, 2023

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has proposed the division of Kiambu County into two separate entities: Kiambu and Thika counties.

During an interview with Kameme FM on Monday, November 6, CS Kuria argued that Kiambu's population justifies the creation of an additional county.

According to the 2019 Census, Kiambu County had a population of 2,417,735 and a population density of 952 persons per square kilometre.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission reported 1,275,008 voters in Kiambu County.

Kuria advocated for the implementation of the one man, one vote, one shilling proposal, which suggests that resources should be distributed proportionately based on the population.

Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023
Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023 Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He highlighted Ruiru, Juja, Thika, Gatundu South, Gatundu North, and Githunguri constituencies, noting that they collectively had 700,000 registered voters.

"If we combine those 6 constituencies and call it Thika County, it would be among the most populous counties," Kuria stated, emphasizing the need for division.

Currently, only five counties in Kenya have more than 700,000 registered voters: Nairobi (2.5 million), Kiambu (1.29 million), Nakuru (1 million), Kakamega (841,139), and Meru (780,858).

"I have told Kimani Ichung’wa (National Assembly Majority Leader) he must ensure that Kiambu is divided into two,” Kuria asserted.

He proposed that the revised Kiambu County should encompass Kiambaa, Kiambu, Kabete, Kikuyu, Limuru, and Laari constituencies, with the remaining areas forming Thika County.

READ: Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects

An alternative suggestion by CS Kuria is to designate Ruiru as a super constituency with three votes in the National Assembly and triple the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation.

These proposals stem from resolutions made by the Mlima caucus, consisting of leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

Kuria shared his discussion with the president at State House, where he sought President William Ruto’s opinion on the one man, one vote, one shilling proposal and boundaries review.

President William Ruto joined by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah as they stroll through Kiambu town on August 17, 2023
President William Ruto joined by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah as they stroll through Kiambu town on August 17, 2023 President William Ruto joined by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah as they stroll through Kiambu town on August 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The president expressed support for the one man, one vote, one shilling and emphasized that these matters concern the country, not just Deputy President William Ruto.

Kuria refuted claims that President Ruto opposed the one man, one vote, one shilling proposal.

