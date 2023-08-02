The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kimani Ichung'wa appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza team for talks with Azimio

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Kwanza has unveiled its 5-member team for talks with Azimio comprising

The Kenya Kwanza Coalition has named the team that will engage the opposition in talks to resolve the current standoff that resulted in protests in various town across the country.

In a statement, Kenya Kwanza also accused Azimio of failure to respect the request of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo not to be mentioned in any public statement regarding the talks.

The coalition emphasized that Azimio should have shown decency by abiding by the five issues agreed upon during the initial meeting between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Below are members of the Kenya Kwanza team

  1. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah - Team Leader.
  2. Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot - Leader of Majority, Senate.
  3. Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire.
  4. EALA MP Hassan Omar.
  5. Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga.

The team has been mandated to address the following five points:

a) The Reconstitution of the IEBC Commission: The team will work towards reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to promote transparency and credibility in the electoral process.

b) Implementation of 2/3 Gender Rule: The gender representation in politics has long been a subject of concern in Kenya. The team will work towards the effective implementation of the 2/3 gender rule to promote gender equality and inclusivity in decision-making processes.

c) Entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund: The Constituency Development Fund is vital for local development projects and community initiatives. The team will strive to solidify and strengthen the fund's role to support grassroots development across the country.

d) Establishment and Entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition: The establishment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition aims to ensure a strong and effective opposition in the political landscape. The team will work towards institutionalizing this office to enhance the democratic process in Kenya.

e) Embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary: The creation of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary seeks to enhance governance and coordination within the government. The team will focus on ensuring the effective functioning and integration of this office into the country's administrative structure.

The Kenya Kwanza Coalition also strongly advocated for peaceful and constructive engagement in all political matters.

Furthermore, the coalition emphasized that there shall be no discussions whatsoever on matters relating to the handshake or "nusu mkate."

On its part Azimio appointed the following people for the talks with Kenya Kwanza;

  1. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka
  2. Leader of Minority in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi.
  3. DAP leader Eugene Wamalwa.
  4. Senator for Nyamira Okon'go Omogeni.
  5. MP for Malindi.Amina Mnyazi.
