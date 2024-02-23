Inside Kiptum family's 3-bedroom house ready for opening by Ruto [Photos]

It was this unfulfilled dream that prompted President Ruto to step in, ensuring that Kiptum's aspirations for his family would not go unrealized.

The house, located in Kiptum's hometown, is more than just a structure of bricks and mortar; it is a beacon of hope and a symbol of the collective love and support from a nation for its fallen hero.

Kelvin Kiptum family's 3-bedroom house ready for unveiling by President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Designed to accommodate the needs of Kiptum's family, the residence includes three spacious bedrooms, a living area, a modern open kitchen, and essential amenities to ensure comfort and security for its occupants.

The house has a contemporary design, blending comfort with a chic aesthetic.

Upon approaching the property at night, one is greeted by the warm glow of outdoor lighting that highlights the house's striking architecture.

The roof with an extensive overhang gives off a classic vibe, while the large windows suggest a welcoming openness, connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. The paved patio at the entrance sets the stage for a home that pays homage to both design and functionality.

In the bathroom, hexagonal tiles adorn the floor, leading to a well-appointed shower area. The small window punctuates the space with natural light, ensuring ventilation, while a shelf offers convenient storage for toiletries.

The heart of the home, the kitchen, is where functionality meets style. The kitchen counter, with its sleek cabinets and drawers, provides ample storage, and the expansive glass doors not only usher in sunlight but also offer a view of the outside world.

A closer inspection reveals a stylish backsplash with grey patterned tiles that complement the white cabinetry, creating a clean and inviting environment for both cooking and gathering.

The wood-like flooring adds warmth to the rooms, and the soft hues of the curtains contribute to a peaceful retreat from the world.

The living room, visible from the kitchen through the open-plan layout, is a celebration of space and light.

Another perspective of the living room showcases a large flat-screen TV, an entertainment hub for the family. The surrounding sofas, decked in earthy tones, offer a harmonious visual appeal.

In this home, every detail has been carefully curated to create a sanctuary that is both modern in its amenities and timeless in its appeal.

The construction of the house was carried out in seven days, using modern construction technology such as precast, or prefabricated panels.

