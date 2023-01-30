ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto to recall ambassadors, high commissioners in diplomatic shake-up

Denis Mwangi

Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua assured the changes will be based on a clear and fair criteria and will not be punitive

President William Ruto speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for the proposed Shauri Moyo 'A' affordable housing project, Nairobi County
President William Ruto speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for the proposed Shauri Moyo ‘A’ affordable housing project, Nairobi County

President William Ruto is planning a major restructuring of Kenya's diplomatic corps, with a focus on filling at least 30 key ambassador and high commissioner positions.

This move comes as a fresh opportunity for President Ruto to reward his close allies who missed out in the Cabinet and principal secretary appointments.

Confirming the planned reshuffle, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, emphasized that the process will not be driven by revenge or unfair treatment.

He assured that changes will be clear, fair and will not be punitive.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Dr Korir Sing'oei, also confirmed the planned appointments and added that the current envoys will depart for a variety of reasons, including the completion of their four-year terms or reaching the age of retirement.

According to Dr Sing'oei, about 20 envoys have exceeded the maximum 48-month service period and will be recalled, while six ambassadors over 60 years old will also be called back, unless in exceptional circumstances.

It should be noted that envoys serve at the pleasure of the President, and it is possible that some envoys who do not meet the above criteria could also be recalled.

READ: Details of President Ruto's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

It is not uncommon for presidents to use diplomatic postings as a way to reward their key allies and to gain influence in foreign countries.

The prime diplomatic postings, particularly in large countries, offer significant influence and prestige.

This is why many presidents view these positions as a valuable reward for their allies.

President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government's development priorities
President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities Pulse Live Kenya

This move could have a significant impact on Kenya's international relations, particularly with countries where the outgoing envoys have established strong connections.

However, it remains to be seen how the new envoys will perform and what impact they will have on Kenya's foreign policy.

Shortly after being sworn in office President Ruto said that envoys would be instrumental in the recovery of Kenya's economy by looking for markets for Kenya's exports.

