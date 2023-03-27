CS Kindiki outlines duties for CAS Omanga, Tunai & Mohamud Saleh

Hon. Samuel Ole Tunai has been assigned the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, while Hon. Millicent Omanga will be in charge of the State Department for Immigration & Citizen Services.

Her responsibilities will include spearheading reforms in the Civil Registration Services (CRS), the National Registration Bureau (NRB), and the Department of Refugee Affairs (DRA).

Amb. Mohamud Saleh has been tasked with heading the State Department for Correctional Services, where he will oversee reforms in the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), Borstal Institutions, and the Probation Department.

These assignments are aimed at enhancing service delivery in the ministry and come at a crucial time when the government is keen on improving the efficiency of its operations.

The new team is expected to bring fresh ideas and approaches to the ministry's operations, thereby improving service delivery.

CS Kindiki congratulated the newly appointed CASs and welcomed them to the ministry.

He expressed confidence in their abilities and said that he looked forward to working closely with them to ensure that the ministry achieves its goals.

He also noted that the allocation of responsibilities was subject to the outcome of the ongoing judicial processes.

The appointments of the three CAS, alongside their47 counterparts in other ministries, were made earlier this month by President William Ruto, who cited the need for efficiency and better service delivery in the government.

The president expressed confidence in the new team, saying that he believed they would help the ministry achieve its goals.

This comes even as the courts issued an injuction preventing CASs from assuming office.

Justice Hedwig Ongudi barred the appointees from assuming office pending the hearing and determination of a petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging their legality.