CS Kindiki outlines duties for CAS Omanga, Tunai & Mohamud Saleh

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua had teased that Millicent Omanga would be assigned to deal with protestors but CS Kindiki has assigned her other roles

Kithure Kindiki
Kithure Kindiki

In a press release issued on Monday, March 27, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, outlined the duties of the newly appointed Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CASs) in the Ministry of Interior & National Administration.

Hon. Samuel Ole Tunai has been assigned the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, while Hon. Millicent Omanga will be in charge of the State Department for Immigration & Citizen Services.

Her responsibilities will include spearheading reforms in the Civil Registration Services (CRS), the National Registration Bureau (NRB), and the Department of Refugee Affairs (DRA).

Interior CAS Millicent Omanga signs her oath of office at State House on March 23, 2023
Interior CAS Millicent Omanga signs her oath of office at State House on March 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Amb. Mohamud Saleh has been tasked with heading the State Department for Correctional Services, where he will oversee reforms in the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), Borstal Institutions, and the Probation Department.

These assignments are aimed at enhancing service delivery in the ministry and come at a crucial time when the government is keen on improving the efficiency of its operations.

The new team is expected to bring fresh ideas and approaches to the ministry's operations, thereby improving service delivery.

Interior CAS Amb Mohamud Saleh
Interior CAS Amb Mohamud Saleh Pulse Live Kenya

CS Kindiki congratulated the newly appointed CASs and welcomed them to the ministry.

He expressed confidence in their abilities and said that he looked forward to working closely with them to ensure that the ministry achieves its goals.

He also noted that the allocation of responsibilities was subject to the outcome of the ongoing judicial processes.

The appointments of the three CAS, alongside their47 counterparts in other ministries, were made earlier this month by President William Ruto, who cited the need for efficiency and better service delivery in the government.

The president expressed confidence in the new team, saying that he believed they would help the ministry achieve its goals.

This comes even as the courts issued an injuction preventing CASs from assuming office.

Interior CAS Samuel Tunai
Interior CAS Samuel Tunai Pulse Live Kenya

Justice Hedwig Ongudi barred the appointees from assuming office pending the hearing and determination of a petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging their legality.

The LSK President Eric Theuri petitioned that President Ruto broke the law by increasing the number of CAS slots from the originally recommended 23 to 50.

