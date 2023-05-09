The sports category has moved to a new website.

Impressed CS Kindiki promotes junior prison staff on the spot [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The prison officer could not hide his joy as CS Kindiki pinned the new badge on him and handed him a staff, as a symbol of his new rank

CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023.
CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made an unexpected move during his visit to Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 7.

CS Kindiki was impressed with a spoken word performance by a junior prison warder and decided to promote him on the spot.

The warder, whose name was not disclosed, promoted from the rank of constable to a corporal by Kindiki himself.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki promoted a junior warder from Mwea Prison on May 8, 2023
The CS took the corporal badge and pinned it on the warder's attire himself and handed his a staff, as a symbol of his new rank.

The prison officer could not hide his joy as he wore a huge smile across his face and saluted the CS.

The warder's performance was described as a powerful and thought-provoking piece that highlighted the challenges faced by prison officers in the line of duty.

The prison warder used his words to convey a message of hope and determination, despite the difficult circumstances faced by prison officers.

Watch the spoken word performance below

CS Kindiki reiterated the government's commitment to police and prison reforms in his addressed to the inmates and the prison staff, emphasizing the need for a complete overhaul of the prison system.

Kindiki revealed that the taskforce on Police and Prisons reforms will be submitting its recommendations later this month.

To address the issue of overcrowding in prisons, the Government has set aside Ksh.1B for the purchase of equipment and uniforms for prisoners, as well as new uniforms for prison staff.

This move is expected to modernize correctional facilities and promote rehabilitation, with a target of reducing prison congestion by 50%.

In addition, the Government plans to implement a new Correctional Services policy in the coming months and review laws on prisons, borstal institutions, and probation services within the next three months.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki cooks ugali at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023.
The ultimate goal of these reforms is to improve the welfare of prisoners, remandees, and prison officers within the next five years.

This includes providing better living conditions for inmates, improving staff morale, and reducing the rate of recidivism.

