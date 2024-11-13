Issack Hassan's Biography: Time at IEBC, foreign jobs held, appointment by Ruto

With over 30 years of experience in law, governance, and election administration, Hassan has dedicated his career within the public sector.

Early life and education

Ahmed Issack Hassan, born on March 2, 1970, in Bura, Garissa, Kenya, grew up in a pastoralist family.

His father owned a large herd of livestock, and as a young boy, Hassan was entrusted with the responsibility of caring for the animals, often in the company of other herders.

Hassan pursued his higher education at the University of Nairobi, where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) in 1992.

He then attended the Kenya School of Law, completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Law in 1994.

Throughout his academic journey, he displayed exceptional commitment, earning recognition such as the Sakarben Sheth Award from the Faculty of Law at the University of Nairobi in the 1990/1991 academic year.

His dedication to professional growth continued with additional certifications, including a Certificate in Contemporary Public Administration and Management from Galilee International Management Institute in Israel in 2016 and a Certificate in Electoral Processes and Public Affairs from Public Affairs International in London.

Hassan also holds a Master’s degree in Electoral Policy & Administration at Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna in Italy in partnership with UNITAR, a testament to his commitment to advancing his expertise in electoral management.

Legal and public service career

Hassan is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public, and Certified Public Secretary, with over 30 years of experience in legal practice, public service, and election administration.

He is the Managing Partner of Ibrahim, Issack & Company Advocates.

In his public service career, Hassan has been a key figure in Kenya’s electoral reforms. He served as a Commissioner on the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission, playing an instrumental role in the country’s constitutional development.

Additionally, he worked as a Legal Consultant with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Somalia in the Somalia Constitution-Making Project, lending his expertise to an international audience.

Leadership in electoral management

Hassan is perhaps best known for his tenure as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Kenya, a role he held from 2011 to 2016.

His leadership was pivotal during the 2013 general elections, which marked Kenya’s first election under a new constitution that introduced a devolved government system.

Despite facing significant scrutiny and legal challenges, including allegations of irregularities, Hassan’s leadership saw the election results upheld by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Prior to his role at the IEBC, Hassan chaired the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC), which was established following the 2007 election crisis in Kenya.

Under his guidance, the IIEC implemented crucial reforms to improve Kenya’s electoral processes, helping to restore public trust in the electoral system.

Hassan has since described the role as one of the most challenging positions in the country, citing experiences of anxiety and health issues that accompanied the demands of overseeing critical elections.

International contributions and publications

Beyond Kenya, Issack Hassan has worked in over six countries, sharing his expertise in electoral processes and governance.

Hassan is also an author and has written on his experiences and perspectives on electoral management.

One of his notable works is titled 'Referee of a Dirty Ugly Game,' which provides insight into the complexities and challenges of overseeing elections in politically charged environments.

Honours and awards

Ahmed Issack Hassan has received numerous awards in recognition of his exemplary service and contributions to election management:

Sakarben Sheth Award, Faculty of Law, University of Nairobi

Certificate of Appreciation by Uwiano Platform for Peace in Kenya

Order of the Elder of the Burning Spear, EBS, Second Class, Civilian Division

C10100 Leadership Award

Outstanding Achievement Award in Election Management and Conflict Resolution

Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear, CBS, First Class, Civilian Division

Listed among the 100 most influential people in Africa by New Africa magazine

Current role

In November 2024, Hassan was nominated to lead the Board of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), marking another significant milestone in his career.