Jalang'o escalates rebellion against Raila

In a statement after the meeting, Jalang’o reiterated his support for President Ruto in his strongest statement yet.

Taking to Twitter, he said that President Ruto’s failure spelt doom for Kenyans and thus the head of state should be supported to deliver his promises.

President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalang'o at State House, Nairobi on July 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our resolve to work with HE William Ruto was not a gimmick! We will support the president and we must support the president!

“When the president loses we all lose! Ruto is Kenya 1! God bless the president and may we work together for our country! Always pray for the president!” he said.

Other MPs who were present in the meeting included Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Prof Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

On June 30, the rebel group failed to attend ODM leader Raila Odinga’s unity event in Homa Bay where he unveiled the Raila Odinga Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza MPs meet President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on June 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya