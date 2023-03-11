Jane Ngoiri, Lonyang'apuo land government roles in latest appointments

Among the Friday appointees are former NTV journalist Jane Ngoiri, appointed as a member of the HIV/AIDS tribunal, and former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo as chairperson of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

The announcement was made through a Gazette notice dated March 10, 2023.

Lonyangapuo will be taking over the role from his predecessor David Chumba Chemweno, whose appointment has been revoked.

Meanwhile, according to the Gazette notice, Attorney General Justin Muturi appointed Jane Ngoiri.

The HIV/AIDS tribunal is a legal body that oversees cases involving the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS, including discrimination, employment, and medical treatment.

Jane Ngoiri is a well-known journalist in Kenya who worked with NTV for over a decade. She was instrumental in covering stories on health, education, and social issues.

Her appointment as a member of the HIV/AIDS tribunal has been lauded by many who believe that her experience in the media will be valuable in advocating for the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Speaking about the appointment, Jane's friend, Trevor Ombija, expressed joy and congratulated her for the role.

The HIV/AIDS epidemic continues to be a significant public health issue in Kenya, with an estimated 1.6 million people living with the disease.

Jane is expected to use her vast experience in journalism and advocacy to make a difference in the docket.

Other key appointments include