Jane Ngoiri, Lonyang'apuo land government roles in latest appointments

Lynet Okumu

Jane Ngoiri and Lonyang'apuo landed state jobs in the latest appointments

John Lonyang'apuo and Jane Ngoiri
John Lonyang'apuo and Jane Ngoiri

President William Ruto has made new appointments to improve service delivery to Kenyans.

Among the Friday appointees are former NTV journalist Jane Ngoiri, appointed as a member of the HIV/AIDS tribunal, and former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo as chairperson of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

The announcement was made through a Gazette notice dated March 10, 2023.

Government of Kenya
Government of Kenya Apo

Lonyangapuo will be taking over the role from his predecessor David Chumba Chemweno, whose appointment has been revoked.

Meanwhile, according to the Gazette notice, Attorney General Justin Muturi appointed Jane Ngoiri.

The HIV/AIDS tribunal is a legal body that oversees cases involving the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS, including discrimination, employment, and medical treatment.

Jane Ngoiri is a well-known journalist in Kenya who worked with NTV for over a decade. She was instrumental in covering stories on health, education, and social issues.

Jane Ngoiri
Jane Ngoiri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan Governor John Lonyangapuo saves the day and paves way for the government to earn $1.5 million-a-year in anticipated revenue from Turkana's oil wells

Her appointment as a member of the HIV/AIDS tribunal has been lauded by many who believe that her experience in the media will be valuable in advocating for the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Speaking about the appointment, Jane's friend, Trevor Ombija, expressed joy and congratulated her for the role.

The HIV/AIDS epidemic continues to be a significant public health issue in Kenya, with an estimated 1.6 million people living with the disease.

Jane Ngoiri
Jane Ngoiri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex-NTV Anchor Jane Ngoiri excites fans with this TBT photo

Jane is expected to use her vast experience in journalism and advocacy to make a difference in the docket.

  •  John Konchella - Board member of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority
  • Ali Mbogo - Chairperson of the LAPPSET Corridor Development Authority Board 
  • Anwar Oloitiptip - Board member of the LAPPSET Corridor Development Authority
  • Emilio Mugo - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Environmental Management Authority
  • Francis Gichaba - Chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board
  • Dr. Rispa Waphukulu - Chairperson of the Kenya Literature Bureau
  •  Odoyo Owidi - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency with
  • Brown Ondego - Chairperson of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Board
