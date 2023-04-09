Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Waruguru used a Bible verse to declare her support for the DJ hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations disclosed that a report on Jeff’s death would be compiled and justice served to the grieving family.

She quoted Isaiah 41:10, noting that she is behind the DJ in all his tribulations writing:

"So do not fear for, I am with you; Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous hand." Waruguru wrote.

"You can do this!!!. I'm lost in your love ❤️" she added, accompanying the post with a picture she took with DJ Fatxo enjoying some quality time together.

DJ Fatxo became a person of interest following Jeff Mwathi’s death in controversial circumstances after reportedly jumping off an apartment in Kasarani.

Homicide detectives were called in with the public calling for justice and after weeks of investigations, DCI released an update on Thursday, April 06.

“Detectives based at the DCI Homicide department are finalizing their investigations following the death of Jeff Mwathi, 23, who died on February 22, 2023, in unclear circumstances.

“Other aspects of investigations including forensic analysis of CCTV footage obtained from the apartment where the incident occurred and cyber analysis of digital data has also been conducted for a comprehensive probe. In the meantime, we are currently waiting for a report from the government pathologist, which shall inform part of our final course of action.” Read the update.