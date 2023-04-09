The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Charles Ouma

DCI issued an update on Thursday, April 06

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru
File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Embattled Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend, Gathoni Waruguru has penned a special message supporting the mix master at the center of investigations into the death of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi.

Waruguru used a Bible verse to declare her support for the DJ hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations disclosed that a report on Jeff’s death would be compiled and justice served to the grieving family.

She quoted Isaiah 41:10, noting that she is behind the DJ in all his tribulations writing:

"So do not fear for, I am with you; Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous hand." Waruguru wrote.

"You can do this!!!. I'm lost in your love ❤️" she added, accompanying the post with a picture she took with DJ Fatxo enjoying some quality time together.

READ: DCI boss visits DJ Fatxo's home

DJ Fatxo became a person of interest following Jeff Mwathi’s death in controversial circumstances after reportedly jumping off an apartment in Kasarani.

Jeff Mwathi
Jeff Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in on Jeff Mwathi's death

Homicide detectives were called in with the public calling for justice and after weeks of investigations, DCI released an update on Thursday, April 06.

“Detectives based at the DCI Homicide department are finalizing their investigations following the death of Jeff Mwathi, 23, who died on February 22, 2023, in unclear circumstances.

“Other aspects of investigations including forensic analysis of CCTV footage obtained from the apartment where the incident occurred and cyber analysis of digital data has also been conducted for a comprehensive probe. In the meantime, we are currently waiting for a report from the government pathologist, which shall inform part of our final course of action.” Read the update.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations called for patience from the public and the family of the deceased as investigations into the case enters the homestretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

