JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E

According to the KAA, the fire was caused by an electrical fault and was quickly brought under control, with no injuries or casualties reported.

As a safety precaution, power to the terminal has been temporarily shut off.

Terminal 1E, is used for international arrivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Terminal was opened in to serve passengers arriving on airlines that are out of Terminal 1B and 1C.

An aircraft marshal guides a plane at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

This decisive action was taken to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and other stakeholders.

The closure has resulted in a rerouting of flight arrival operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

All flights that were scheduled to arrive at Terminal 1E are now being redirected to Terminal 1A until further notice.

KAA has assured the public that they are taking all necessary steps to minimize disruptions and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

Travelers and those expecting arriving guests should be aware of potential delays and plan accordingly.

The airport authority is working diligently to manage the flow of passengers and resume standard operations while prioritizing safety.